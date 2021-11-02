PGA TOUR Champions Legends Returning to Newport Beach Country Club in 2022 for the Hoag Classic

Share this:

The Hoag Classic – one of the most anticipated tournaments on the PGA TOUR Champions circuit – returns to Newport Beach Country Club March 2 to 6, 2022 with a lineup of international golf legends competing for the record-breaking $2 million purse. The event once again features Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian as title sponsor and beneficiary and presenting partners Konica Minolta and City National Bank.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the Hoag Classic back to Newport Beach,” said Robert T. Braithwaite, president and chief executive officer of Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian. “On behalf of everyone at Hoag, I want to thank our presenting sponsors, Konica Minolta and City National Bank, for partnering with us once again. I also want to thank the hundreds of volunteers who help us organize and run the event like a well-oiled machine.”

Each year, the tournament benefits from a large ensemble of volunteers of all ages who give generously of their time to ensure it is a fun and successful community event. Volunteer registration is now open for the Hoag Classic Club. Visit www.HoagClassic.com/Volunteer.

“As exciting as the professional competition is, it’s just one aspect of what makes the Hoag Classic so special. The event simply wouldn’t be possible without the dedication of our volunteers and the involvement of our sponsors,” said Paul Folino, Chairman of the Hoag Classic. “They ensure that the Hoag Classic is a true community event.”

The 2022 Hoag Classic will feature a purse totaling $2 million –an increase of $200,000 and a record amount for the tournament that firmly places it in the upper echelon of elite golf tournaments.

The tournament includes a field of professional players that rivals any major championship in golf. The Hoag Classic is televised domestically on the Golf Channel and internationally on PGA TOUR television partners overseas. This wide exposure for the community provides benefits that are immeasurable, Folino noted, and the positive light shed on Orange County residually impacts the businesses and individuals who reside here.

With more than $20 million in total charitable proceeds raised throughout its history, the tournament is one of the most successful philanthropic events on the PGA TOUR Champions.

In addition to all the golf action, the Hoag Classic will welcome back many fan favorite programs including Military Appreciation Day, presented by CoreLogic and Student Day, presented by Kingston Technology.

New to the tournament in 2022 will be the Hoag Technology Showcase, where guests will have the opportunity to see the latest industry leading technology used to advance patient treatment and recovery.

The Hoag Classic returns in 2022 after being canceled earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For next year’s event, organizers are taking all precautions necessary to ensure the health and safety of fans, sponsors, and players. Tournament staff have been working closely with public health agencies to develop protocols to keep everyone in attendance safe. All plans for the 2022 Hoag Classic are based on PGA TOUR Champions protocols and health agency projections for the time being but are subject to change if warranted by public health conditions.

For more information visit www.HoagClassic.com.