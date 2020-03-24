Newport Beach Will Close City Beachfront Parking Lots, NB and Balboa Piers On Wednesday

Share this:

By LB Indy Staff

According to the City of Newport Beach—as of Monday, March 23—all playgrounds, fitness equipment, fields (baseball, soccer, multi-use), all courts (basketball, tennis, pickleball, handball and volleyball) and the dog park are closed to further discourage gatherings of any size and help prevent the spread of COVID-19. City parks remain open and additional signage is being added to reinforce the importance of social distancing of six feet or more.

The City also closed Back Bay Drive to vehicular traffic, providing more room for recreational users to maintain at least six feet of separation from others.

Additionally, all City beachfront parking lots, the Newport Pier and Balboa Pier will be closing on Wednesday, March 25.

For additional information, contact the City of Newport Beach website.