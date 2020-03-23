On-line Church and Temple Services

Compiled by Cindy Christeson
During times of crisis, many people turn to faith for comfort. Fortunately, many local churches are adapting to our current situation by providing on-line ways to worship. Here is a list of available local online services. This list will be updated as needed.
Community Church, Congregational: cdmucc.org.
Grace Fellowship Church: https://gracefellowshipchurch.org./about/grace-response-coronavirus
Liberty Baptist Church: libertybaptistchurch.org
Mariners Church: marinerschurch.org.
Newport Center United Methodist Church: https://www.facebook.com/newportcenterumc
Our Lady Queen of Angels: olqa.org
Redeemer Orange County: https://redeemeroc.org
Rock Harbor Church: https://rockharbor.org
St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church: https://www.sapres.org
St. James Anglican Church Newport Mesa: https://www.stjamesnb.org
St. James Episcopal: stjamesnewport.org
St. Mark Presbyterian Church: https://www.facebook.com/stmarkpresbyterian/videos/1756746007801425/?vh=e&d=n
St. Matthew’s Church: https://youtu.be/mkpHoSLzrAU
Viewpoint Church: https://viewpoint.online.church
Watermark Church: https://www.watermark.org
Chabad Newport: chabad newoprt
Temple Bat Yahm: http://www.tby.org
Cindy can be reached at [email protected]