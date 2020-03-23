On-line Church and Temple Services

Share this:

Compiled by Cindy Christeson

During times of crisis, many people turn to faith for comfort. Fortunately, many local churches are adapting to our current situation by providing on-line ways to worship. Here is a list of available local online services. This list will be updated as needed.

Community Church, Congregational: cdmucc.org.

Grace Fellowship Church: https://gracefellowshipchurch.org./about/grace-response-coronavirus

Liberty Baptist Church: libertybaptistchurch.org

Mariners Church: marinerschurch.org.

Newport Center United Methodist Church: https://www.facebook.com/newportcenterumc

Our Lady Queen of Angels: olqa.org

Redeemer Orange County: https://redeemeroc.org

Rock Harbor Church: https://rockharbor.org

St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church: https://www.sapres.org

St. James Anglican Church Newport Mesa: https://www.stjamesnb.org

St. James Episcopal: stjamesnewport.org

St. Mark Presbyterian Church: https://www.facebook.com/stmarkpresbyterian/videos/1756746007801425/?vh=e&d=n

St. Matthew’s Church: https://youtu.be/mkpHoSLzrAU

Viewpoint Church: https://viewpoint.online.church

Watermark Church: https://www.watermark.org

Chabad Newport: chabad newoprt

Temple Bat Yahm: http://www.tby.org

Cindy can be reached at [email protected]