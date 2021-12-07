Planning Commissioner Erik Weigand Announces Candidacy for Newport Beach City Council District Three

Share this:

Erik Weigand, a lifelong Newport Beach resident and currently a Newport Beach Planning Commissioner, has announced his candidacy for the Newport Beach City Council, running to represent District Three.

“As someone who has been lucky enough to have spent their entire life in Newport Beach, I am extremely honored to have this opportunity to give back to our community,” said Weigand. “Newport Beach is a special place and I am committed on fighting to ensure it is protected locally and away from the overreach of Sacramento politicians.”

Weigand enters the race supported by six of seven current members of the City Council including Mayor Brad Avery, Mayor Pro Tem Kevin Muldoon, Councilmembers Marshall “Duffy” Duffield, Diane Dixon, Joy Brenner and Will O’Neill.

“Erik has been excellent on Newport’s Planning Commission,” said Mayor Avery. “He works to find consensus and strives for decisions that serve our city well.”

“Ever since my days serving as an Orange County Deputy District Attorney, I have known Erik to be a consummate professional,” stated Mayor Pro Tem Kevin Muldoon. “Erik brings a certain level of experience to the table which will carry our city to the next generation.”

“I am confident that Erik will do a fine job replacing me on Council,” said Councilmember Duffield. “During my time on the council, one of my biggest passions has been protecting Newport Harbor. I know Erik will carry forward my agenda by advocating for this precious resource.”

“Having worked with Erik for over six years on city focused projects, I can honestly say he is more than qualified to lead Newport Beach into the future,” said Councilmember Dixon. “He leads by example, utilizing his vast knowledge of our city. I know he will do what’s right for our residents.”

“I am proud to support Erik and look forward to serving with him,” said Councilmember Brenner. “Erik listens to both sides of the discussion and decides what is best for our community. He brings forth a ‘Newport first’ approach that I know will serve our residents best.”

“Erik’s entire family lives and breathes public service,” explained Councilmember O’Neill. “Krista Weigand fights for our kids on the NMUSD School Board. Erik fights for property rights on the Planning Commission. It’s time to bring his insight to the City Council.”

“I am humbled by the support and friendship of these dedicated councilmembers,” stated

Weigand. “Their trust in me is an honor that I will continue to build upon. It is something I will embrace as I work to earn the trust of the Newport Beach electorate. Over the next 11 months I plan on communicating my message of ‘protecting, preserving and enhancing Newport Beach,’ as I campaign throughout the city.”

Weigand is running for the open seat being vacated by term limited Councilmember Duffield. He is currently a District Director for California State Senator Patricia Bates and has worked at nearly every level of government, from Federal and State down to County and local. He is a graduate of Chapman University, receiving his BA in Criminal Justice. Both of his parents worked for the Newport Beach Police Department, with his mother Karen Weigand serving 33 years, retiring in 2010 as a Civilian Traffic Supervisor.

For more information on Erik Weigand, please visit www.Erik4Newport.com.