Corona del Mar Chamber of Commerce Declares 2021 Christmas Walk a Success

On Sunday, Dec 5, thousands of community members gathered for holiday festivities at the 42nd Annual Corona del Mar Christmas Walk.

Linda Leonhard, President/CEO of the Corona del Mar Chamber of Commerce, said “Ringing in the holiday season has been a wonderful tradition for Corona del Mar’s Business District as we celebrate the local merchants and restaurants who make our town such a unique village.”

Every block from Avocado Avenue to Poppy Avenue included talented musical entertainers, street performers, character artists, and merchant celebrations both small and large.

Beyond the business district, residents of CdM held celebratory gatherings on their patios, and neighbors dressed in holiday costumes filled the flower street neighborhoods heading towards the Christmas Walk’s main route.

Leonhard called the event a tremendous success from an operational standpoint and in terms of sponsorship support, safety, volunteerism, and overall participation.

Last year’s Christmas Walk was cancelled due to the pandemic, so people were especially eager and happy to return to Corona del Mar for this year’s event.

Special thanks to Presenting Sponsor Casey Lesher, to the entire volunteer team for their dedication, and to the Newport Beach Police Department for keeping it safe.

NB Indy photographer Lawrence Sherwin was at the Christmas Walk and captured these photos.