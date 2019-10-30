Police Provide Halloween Safety Tips

Share this:

Newport Beach Police Department shared a Halloween safety message with residents this week.

Police shared a number of tips to keep trick-or-treaters of all ages safe during the holiday, authorities wrote in a Nixle message on Thursday.

“Although we hope that Halloween will be a safe and fun evening, the unfortunate reality is that, every year, many children suffer from automobile accidents, falls, cuts, tampered ‘treats,’ and other unnecessary miseries,” the NBPD message reads.

Police reminded parent to know their child’s plans.

“If you will not be with your child, these items are important to discuss in advance: Establish a specific route for trick-or-treating (so that you can find your child, if necessary). Discuss who will be accompanying your child while he/she is trick-or-treating. Establish a time that your child should return home,” the message states.

As far as costume safety is concern, police advised that makeup is safer than a mask (which can obscure vision). Costumes and wigs should be flame-resistant, NBPD noted. Reflective strips and bright clothing will increase visibility, along with a flashlight. Kids should wear comfortable, well-fitting shoes. Props and accessories should be made of cardboard, so they won’t injure the child if he/she should fall down.

Police recommend trick-or-treating in the neighborhood, with a group of two or more and accompanied by an adult. Stick to well-lighted areas and stay on sidewalks. As always, police remind that pedestrians should look both ways when crossing the street. Never cross the street between parked cars or mid-block.

A critical tip from police, “Don’t allow your child to enter ANY house.”

Parents must inspect all treats, and discard fruit or any candy in loose or torn wrappings.

Discuss the importance of respecting the property of others with children. Advise kids that throwing eggs and water balloons, or spraying shaving cream, is inappropriate and could be illegal.

The curfew is 10 p.m. and all fireworks are illegal in Newport Beach.

If anything wrong is discovered with the “treats” brought home, call the NBPD at (949) 644-3717 so other parents can be warned and those responsible can be caught.

For the last few of weeks, officers have been distributing glow-in-the-dark bracelets and safety tips to children throughout the community in preparation for Halloween. Additional bracelets are also available at the NBPD front desk.

“Have a happy (and safe) Halloween!” the NBPD message concludes.

For more information, visit nbpd.org.