Jet Provider Boasts Quietest Air Service at JWA

Hop-on jet carrier JSX recently completed a noise abatement study that showed it’s the quietest operator flying out of John Wayne Airport, the company said.

Last month, the company, formerly called JetSuiteX, used Embraer’s noise abatement procedure, combined with the quietest instrument departure from the airport, instead of the current departures permitted by the Federal Aviation Administration.

“While our Embraer jet aircraft are already far quieter than legacy air carrier jets operating out of John Wayne Airport, we knew we could go above and beyond to lead the way on noise abatement procedures,” JSX CEO Alex Wilcox said in a prepared statement. “We believe quiet flying demonstrates our commitment to the residents of Orange County and we look forward to providing our extraordinary hop-on jet service from SNA for many years to come.”

In cooperation with air traffic controllers, JSX pilots were able to attain higher altitudes while reaching the coastline, reducing the noise generated over Newport Beach. Three years ago, the FAA implemented the GPS-based Southern California Metroplex system and since then Newport Beach residents have complained about noisy planes flying a lower, more-concentrated departure pattern.

The Newport Beach City Council has intensely lobbied the Orange County Board of Supervisors and the FAA to mitigate the effects of the new system, which is more commonly known as NextGen.

“Having the quietest departure possible from John Wayne Airport is one of the most important issues for Newport Beach and I applaud all efforts to reduce noise impacts,” Newport Beach councilmember Kevin Muldoon said in a prepared statement,

JSX is reviewing the noise abatement study with the goal of eventually creating a voluntary noise program for all public air carriers at John Wayne Airport.

JSX pilots fly more than 500 weekly flights, connecting highly desirable business and leisure markets within 500 miles.

