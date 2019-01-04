Police Report Two Home Burglaries Over Weekend

Share this:

Police warned residents this week about two residential burglaries that happened over the weekend in different Newport Beach neighborhoods.

In the Belcourt community on Ford Road, an unknown suspect attempted to enter a home on Huntington Court while the victim was out of town between the evening of Dec. 27 and about 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 30, Newport Beach Police Department wrote in a message on Wednesday.

The suspect used a tool and pried open one of the back doors. The suspect went through closets, cabinets, storage areas in the garage and residence, as well as two unlocked vehicles in the garage. It’s unknown if anything was stolen.

On Thursday, police sent out a Nixle alert about another home burglary, this time at a home in the Big Canyon neighborhood.

Sometime between 10 a.m. on Dec. 27 and 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, an unknown suspect entered the home on Canyon Fairway Drive while the victims were out of town.

The suspect entered the house by climbing onto the second story balcony and smashing the glass door leading to the master bedroom, according to police. The suspect ransacked the master bedroom, stole some jewelry, and fled.

No suspect was seen or heard in either case.

Police also used the message as an opportunity to remind residents to report any suspicious activity by calling NBPD at (949) 644-3717