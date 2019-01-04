Speak Up Meeting on Homelessness, Changing Landscape

Share this:

A local community organization, Speak Up Newport, is hosting the second meeting in a two-part series about homelessness next week.

The discussion, titled “Homelessness: A Changing Landscape,” is scheduled for Wednesday in the community room at the Newport Beach Civic Center. A reception hosted by The Bungalow restaurant will be from 5:15 p.m. to 6 p.m. Following the reception, the program and a Q&A session will run until 7 p.m.

“Part One focused on the problem. Part Two will focus on the solutions,” the Speak Up Newport website explains.

The program will focus on how the city is approaching homelessness. Residents will learn from a panel of key speakers about what the landscape looks like and how things are ever changing.

Speakers scheduled for the event include Newport Beach Police Department Homeless Liason Officer Tony Yim; Orange County Health Care Agency, Behavioral Health Navigation, Innovation and Training Outreach and Engagement representative Jennifer Dinicola; and City Net nonprofit representative Matt Bates.

The event is free and open to the public.

For information, visit SpeakUpNewport.com or call (949) 224-2266