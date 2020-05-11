Procession for Newport Beach Detective Jon Jarema

Share this:

On Saturday, May 9, Newport Beach Police Chief Jon Lewis announced on Twitter the passing of NBPD Detective Jon Jarema, noting that “Jon’s devotion to his colleagues, dedication to duty, and charismatic smile will always be remembered.”

On Monday, May 11, at 10 a.m., the Newport Beach Police Department will be joining the Jarema Family procession from Hoag Memorial Hospital to Pacific View Mortuary and Memorial Park. Moderate traffic delays can be expected as the procession makes its way along the brief 5 ½ mile journey.

According to information received from the Newport Beach Police Department, Officer Jarema was a 12-year veteran who served the Newport Beach community as a dedicated patrol officer, SWAT Team member, and detective.

He passed away on May 9, 2020, after a courageous two-year battle with cancer. Jon loved being a police officer. Above all else, Jon’s devotion to his colleagues, dedication to duty, and charismatic smile will always be remembered.

Procession Route: Eastbound Pacific Coast Highway to Jamboree Road, Northbound Jamboree Road to Eastbound San Joaquin Hills Road, Eastbound San Joaquin Hills Road to Northbound San Miguel Drive, Northbound San Miguel Drive to Eastbound Pacific View Drive.