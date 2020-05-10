National Public Gardens Week at Sherman Library & Gardens

Share this:

It has become an annual tradition of Sherman Library & Gardens to kick off National Public Gardens Week with the Newport Beach Garden Tour. The tradition continued this year, but the tour went virtual.

However, for the National Public Gardens Week celebration, Sherman Gardens has good news: The gardens reopen May 11 for daily tours through May 17.

Tickets will be limited with designated times of entry every half hour between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. to ensure safe distancing. Visit thesherman.org to make your reservation.

While you’re visiting the gardens, visit Cafe Jardin for to-go selections prepared fresh daily. Chef Pascal and Chef Jessica have also set up a mini farmer’s market stand (outside the restaurant’s back door on Dahlia Avenue) with eggs, bread, produce and wine.

In addition to Sherman Garden visits, the Sherman Library & Gardens social media platforms (Facebook and Instagram) will celebrate various aspects of the organization, including the Library’s plein air collection and the new summer sculpture exhibit, Sculptura Botanica, by Dustin Gimbel.

The culinary arts are also represented in the gardens—Chef Jessica Roy of Cafe Jardin uses many fresh herbs and vegetables from the Garden, which practices ecological gardening.

Details on National Public Gardens Week tours: Tickets are limited and for a designated time to preserve safe distancing and allow for proper sanitation.

Members are required to reserve free tickets online prior to visiting. Non-members must buy tickets online in advance. Tickets are not available at the door. No groups larger than eight.

When visiting, do not come early, or you can wait in your car until it is your designated time. Enter through the South gate located off the back parking lot. Wait at the bottom of the stairs until an attendant opens the gate and welcomes you in.

All guests must sanitize hands upon entering the Gardens. Hand sanitizing stations are provided. Follow the designated one way route, please do not back track. Maintain 6’ spacing between your group and staff or other visitors. Avoid touching hard surfaces when possible.