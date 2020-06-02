Protests Scheduled for Newport Beach on Wednesday, June 3

Share this:

According to information contained in an email sent from the Corona del Mar Chamber of Commerce & Business Improvement District today, there is a peaceful protest scheduled for Wednesday, June 3 at the intersection of Coast Highway and MacArthur Blvd. from noon to 3 p.m.

The email stated that the Newport Beach Police Department is aware of the protest and will be monitoring the situation, and that they are fully staffed to protect against any potential issues that may occur.

The Chamber email stated that “our hopes are that this event will allow folks the freedom of getting their message out while remaining respectful of our local businesses.”

There is no confirmation as to what individuals or groups have coordinated the protest. A poster being circulated on social media about this protest states that “Newport has held multiple rallies and parades in support of our president and it’s time we fight back!”

The poster also reminds participants to “be safe and remember to take the necessary precautions to protect against COVID-19.”

A separate email sent from The Bungalow Restaurant owners Jim Walker and Louie Feinstein states that “we are continually monitoring a local protest that is being planned for our community at the intersection between MacArthur Boulevard and Pacific Coast Highway. Out of an abundance of caution, we are taking the extraordinary step of closing our restaurant tomorrow to protect the safety of the public, our loyal guests and employees. This is not a decision we make lightly, but public safety is our paramount concern. We plan to reopen once it is safe for our team and the public to do so.”

According to the twitter account OCProtests, there is also a separate protest scheduled for 5 p.m. at Newport’s Back Bay, although the exact location is unknown.