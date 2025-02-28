‘RENT’ In Concert comes to Segerstrom Center Saturday, March 15

How can you measure the success of the musical ‘RENT?’

The rock musical with music, lyrics, and book by Jonathan Larson and loosely based on the 1896 opera “La bohème by Puccini opened on Broadway in 1996 to critical acclaim and sold-out shows. “RENT” won the Tony Award for Best Musical and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and ran for 12 years, making it one of the longest-running shows in Broadway history.

Now, you can measure your life in love when “RENT in Concert” comes to Segerstrom Center for the Arts in a new symphonic experience on Saturday, March 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Experience the iconic songs “Seasons of Love,” “Light My Candle,” “La Vie Bohème,” “Out Tonight,” “Take Me or Leave Me,” and other favorite moments accompanied by a stellar cast and a live orchestra conducted by Sarah Hicks.

Leading the cast is Grammy winning singer, songwriter, and composer Abigail Barlow singing the songs of Maureen. Barlow is best known as half of Barlow and Bear, the writing duo behind “The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical Album” and “Disney’s Moana 2,” which tallied the biggest opening in history for an animated film. Barlow and Bear are the youngest and only female composing team to write all the songs for a Disney film.

The cast also features Frankie Rodriguez (Disney “High School Musical” the Series) singing the songs of Angel, Warren Egypt Franklin (National Tour of “Hamilton”) singing the songs of Collins, Kennedy Holmes (Youngest Finalist on “The Voice”) singing the songs of Joanne, Coby Getzug (Broadway’s “Merrily We Roll Along” and “The Book of Mormon”) singing the songs of Mark, Jasiana Caraballo (National Tour of “Dogman”) singing the songs of Mimi, and Tyler Matthew Burk (Las Vegas “Jersey Boys) singing the songs of Roger.

The cast is completed with local singers making the Center debut: Blake Brewer, Chachi Delgado, Neema Muteti, and Caroline Pernick.

Broadway World said, “’RENT in Concert’ proved that the music and lyrics of composer Jonathan Larson are inexhaustible in their richness and complexity. Larson’s beloved work– a work that only grows in power and relevance–moved the audience to tears, laughter and vigorous applause after each musical moment. The concept here reminded me that the crowning glory of the show is the variegated and multi-layered musical score. Hopefully, this concert will tour widely, and a new generation can see what all the very justified fuss is about! Timely issues and universal themes never grow stale.”

Tickets for RENT In Concert start at $44.07 and are available for purchase online at www.scfta.org.