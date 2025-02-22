Newport Beach City Manager Update: Public Safety Drones, Camp Registration

By Grace Leung, Newport Beach City Manager

On Tuesday, Feb. 25, the City Council will consider a $2.1 million, five-year agreement with BRINC Drones, Inc. for seven public safety drones, a significant part of the Newport Beach Police Department (NBPD) technology upgrades that began last year.

The drone program, if approved, would complement nearly 70 Flock camera license plate readers now in operation and new FUSUS software that feeds public and private camera footage (by prior agreement) into a centralized Crime Information Center staffed by the NBPD.

BRINC is based in Seattle, and its drones are manufactured entirely in the U.S.

The drone program would give the NBPD an important additional tool to aid in crime prevention, the investigation of crimes, and apprehension of suspects.

The drones would be stationed at bases in strategic locations throughout the City, and can be dispatched anywhere in Newport Beach within two minutes. The drones provide a live, real-time aerial view of events in progress. Staff in the Crime Information Center will access the live views and assess situations as police units are responding to calls.

The drones can also be used to support Newport Beach Fire Department operations, including fighting fires, searching for missing swimmers, or clearing beaches in the event of shark sightings or lightning.

I will continue to update our community on the progress of these technologies as they are adopted and deployed by our Police Department.

Spring 2025 Class, Camp Registration Now Open

Discover a new passion or expand your enrichment opportunities this spring by enrolling in a variety of program options for all ages, including Mini Music Masters, Thoughtful Theater, Surf, or Beach Sunset Yoga.

Keep an eye out for the latest edition of the Newport Navigator, arriving in your mailboxes. Visit www.newportbeachca.gov/register and filter by 2025 Spring season under the “when” drop-down filter.

Superior Ave. Paving Work Scheduled for Feb. 24-28

Crews will be conducting paving work at Superior Avenue from West Coast Highway to Placentia Avenue from Monday, February 24 through Friday, February 28.

The work will be conducted from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Lane closures will be in place.

Motorists are asked to observe and follow all temporary traffic control signs and personnel.

Thank you for your patience and cooperation as we continue to improve our streets.

Homelessness Update

This week, the City’s homeless outreach and response teams:

Placed four people at the temporary cold weather shelter at the Lighthouse Church of the Nazarene in Costa Mesa.

Placed a person in a motel to connect him to Project Kinship for services.

Enrolled three people into services.

Continued to shelter people. Twenty-five people who had been experiencing homelessness in Newport Beach are sheltered in the Costa Mesa Bridge Shelter.

Click here to view the latest homeless dashboard: https://www.newportbeachca.gov/trending/community-issues/homelessness/monthly-homeless-count.

Click here for information on the City’s Good Giving program: https://www.newportbeachca.gov/trending/community-issues/homelessness/how-you-can-help.