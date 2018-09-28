Retaining the Unique Character of Newport Beach
It seems that most projects and remodels in this town are built by exception . . . exception to the existing General Plan and Zoning Codes.
Why is that? Why do we bother with plans, codes and a building department? All we really need is a big red rubber stamp that says “APPROVED.”
I will be casting my votes on November 6 for Brenner, Stoaks and Englebrecht, who are more in tune with their constituents and the concerns they have expressed again and again about retaining the unique culture and character of Newport Beach.
That means applying our existing rules and codes to development requests that threaten to forever change the face of our neighborhoods while creating traffic and congestion throughout all of Newport Beach.
John Reilly
Corona del Mar