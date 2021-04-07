RISE Fertility Opens Its First Orange County Location in Newport Beach

Share this:

RISE Fertility, a concierge fertility practice, is excited to announce the opening of its first location in Newport Beach, with future locations in the pipeline to reach patients nationwide.

Founded by Harvard and Yale alumni, Dr. Sanaz Ghazal, MD, RISE Fertility eliminates barriers in building the family of your dreams by offering unique and personalized fertility care in an elevated, modern and comforting environment.

“Being a woman and mother myself, I know firsthand the joys of parenthood and I understand just how devastating, stressful and expensive infertility can be for those trying to conceive,” said Dr. Ghazal. “As a specialist in the field, my ultimate goal is to make the entire fertility experience more personal, seamless and affordable for patients.”

RISE Fertility delivers advanced fertility care via a comprehensive suite of services to help patients end in baby steps. With its high touch approach, RISE Fertility creates time and space for elevated engagement between patient and physician. Comfort and familiarity are key as personalized care plans are tailored to address the individual needs and goals of patients.

RISE Fertility is also the first and only fertility clinic in the country to provide custom in-house financing options exclusively for their patients to help make fertility care more affordable and accessible.

Dr. Sanaz Ghazal created RISE Fertility to deliver the highest quality fertility care in a way that allows patients to be active participants in the process, lifts them up and empowers them during a difficult time. She recognized that patients were feeling frustrated by the disconnect with physicians, the lack of personal attention, the inability to get questions answered, and the experience of feeling like just a number. RISE Fertility offers a uniquely elevated patient experience coupled with cutting-edge fertility care and high success rates.

Double board-certified in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, as well as Obstetrics & Gynecology, Dr. Ghazal’s mission is to provide a more positive and elevated fertility experience to her patients. She specializes in all aspects of female and male infertility, IVF, egg freezing, miscarriage and pregnancy loss, LGBTQ+ family building, PCOS, intrauterine insemination, fertility preservation for cancer patients, endometriosis, and preimplantation genetic testing, bringing a wide range of expertise into the relationship she builds with her patients.

RISE Fertility is conveniently located adjacent to Hoag Hospital, allowing the clinic to integrate with the local OB/GYN community.

For more information about RISE Fertility, visit www.risefertility.com.