Enterprise Rewards Employees with Gift Cards to Newport Restaurants

Enterprise Holdings—owner and operator of the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands—recently surprised its 80,000 full and part-time employees by giving them each $100 to enjoy at a local (not chain) restaurant.

The gift cards were a reward to employees on Employee Appreciation Day for their extraordinary commitment during the most challenging year in the company’s history.

In Newport Beach, Enterprise purchased $75,000 in $100 gift cards to local restaurants including Avila’s El Ranchito and True Food Kitchen.

Across Southern California, Enterprise purchased a total of $295,100 in gift cards from local restaurants. This unique gift enables Enterprise employees to inject $8 million into the more than 9,500 neighborhoods where they live and work—supporting small businesses and the rich cultures of our local communities.