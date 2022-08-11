Rise Medical in Corona del Mar Holds Ribbon Cutting

Share this:

Rise Medical in Corona del Mar held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, July 29 to mark the official opening of its office.

At the event, Newport Beach Mayor Kevin Muldoon and Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Steve Rosansky presented proclamations to Rise Medica Founder Dan Markel.

Rise Medical is a first-of-its-kind community of medical professionals and sexual wellness experts dedicated to the personalized treatment of vitality issues through integrative care.

Rise provides a customized, empowering method of rejuvenating sexual health, offering non-invasive support for men and women. Patients can true intimacy through cutting-edge treatments designed to quickly address a variety of vitality challenges, including enhanced male sexual performance, female vaginal rejuvenation, hormone balancing, or solutions for chronic pain and hair loss.

Explore customized wellness remedies for individuals and couples, complete with flexible virtual Tele-Rise options from the comfort of your home/mobile device.

Rise is located at 2121 East Coast Hwy., Suite 270, Corona del Mar. Visit https://risemedical.com.