Roger’s Gardens and Tomatomania Announce the 2025 Tomato of the Year

Tomatomania, the world’s largest tomato-growing event held at Roger’s Gardens February 28 through March 9, announces its 2025 Tomato of the Year: Persuasion.

With its striking beauty, exceptional flavor and unparalleled productivity, Persuasion is the tomato that will soon win over gardeners and food lovers alike.

“Some years, you just know,” says Scott Daigre, Tomatomania’s founder. “From the moment we started growing Persuasion, it became clear that this one was special. It checked every box—good looks, incredible taste, and absolutely staggering production.”

Persuasion is described as a stunning saladette tomato (2–5 oz.) featuring a deep pink base, shimmering peach-gold striping, and an eye-catching antho-blue shoulder. Originally hybridized by Brad Gates of Wild Boar Farms in Northern California (one of the most innovative tomato breeders of our time), this variety has quickly risen through the ranks to become a standout performer.

Why Persuasion Stands Out:

Outstanding Growth Habit: Whether in a pot, raised bed, or sprawling in a garden, ‘Persuasion’ thrives with ease. In trials, it covered a 4′ x 16′ raised bed, producing heavily throughout the season.

Striking Appearance: A conversation-starting tomato with its vibrant striping and anthocyanin-rich shoulder, which intensifies in sunlight.

Delicious, Versatile Flavor: A bright, fruity taste with the perfect balance of sweetness and acidity. Ideal for salads, salsas, snacking, and gourmet dishes.

Effortless to Grow: With solid planting practices and basic care, Persuasion produces steadily and impressively all season long—no special tricks required.

The first experience with Persuasion was in a challenging trial garden two years ago, where it still managed to shine. In raised beds, the plant became a true showstopper, developing a thick, sturdy base and continuing to produce late into the season.

Tomatomania at Roger’s Gardens is a 10-day event that promises to be a paradise for tomato lovers and garden enthusiasts alike, offering an unrivaled selection of heirloom and hybrid tomato plants, along with expert advice and all the supplies needed to grow the best tomatoes in your own garden.

This year’s event features an extraordinary array of tomato varieties, from

cherished heirlooms like Brandywine and San Marzano to exciting new hybrids like the blue splashed Two Tasty or an orange grape standout called Vivacious.

For convenience in navigating the huge selection, tomatoes will be organized alphabetically, with special sections just for Miniatures, Tomatoes-of-the-Year, and Roger’s Recommends.

Whether you’re a seasoned gardener or just starting out, tomato experts will be on hand to offer advice on choosing the right varieties for your garden, care tips, and techniques for maximizing your yield and flavor.

Connect with other tomato enthusiasts and immerse yourself in videos that will make you want to learn more about these special plants. Experts will answer any questions to ensure a successful tomato season.

For more information, visit www.rogersgardens.com.