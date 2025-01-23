Tomatomania Returns to Roger’s Gardens February 28 to March 9

The world’s largest (and most fun) tomato plant sale returns to Roger’s Gardens for the 14th year.

Tomatomania at Roger’s Gardens is more than just a plant sale; it’s an experience. This ten-day event promises to be a paradise for tomato lovers and garden enthusiasts alike, offering an unrivaled selection of heirloom and hybrid tomato plants, along with expert advice and all the supplies needed to grow the best tomatoes in your own garden.

Scott Daigre and his staff of Tomatomaniacs offer an astonishing selection of over 250 varieties of heirloom and hybrid tomato plants, including new varieties for 2025.

This year’s event features an extraordinary array of tomato varieties, from cherished heirlooms like Brandywine and San Marzano to exciting new hybrids like the blue splashed Two Tasty or an orange grape standout called Vivacious.

For convenience in navigating the huge selection, tomatoes will be organized alphabetically, with special sections just for Miniatures, Tomatoes-of-the-Year, and Roger’s Recommends.

Whether you’re a seasoned gardener or just starting out, the tomato experts at Roger’s Gardens will be on hand to offer advice on choosing the right varieties for your garden, plus care tips and techniques for maximizing your yield and flavor. Experts will answer any questions to ensure a successful tomato season.

Roger’s Gardens is at 2301 San Joaquin Hills Rd. in Corona del Mar. For more information, visit https://www.rogersgardens.com/pages/tomatoes-peppers.