Roger’s Gardens in Corona del Mar Hosts ‘Nightmare at Roger’s Gardens’ Halloween Boutique

It’s creepy, it’s ghoulish, and it’s so fun you’ll die of laughter.

Roger’s Gardens his bringing back it’s ever-popular curated Halloween boutique featuring unique décor and one-of-a-kind Halloween artisan pieces designed as an unforgettable retail experience.

According to Roger’s Gardens, planning for the boutique begins over a year in advance with the concept, which is defined by Creative Director Eric Cortina.

In January, the buyers start to work with collectible artisans to develop custom items for the boutique and build an assortment around the theme. Over 300 product styles and 15 collectible artisan pieces are selected. There is a wide assortment of décor with styles ranging from vintage to elegant, plus interactive, dynamic items.

In May, Cortina starts to bring his vision alive by leading the Visual Merchandising team to create various props and displays that reflect the annually selected theme.

Two weeks before opening day, a team of seven start to build out the space.

For over 30 years, Roger’s Gardens has been creating this amazing experience. It is a must-see event during the fall.

Roger’s Gardens has four curated themed Halloween boutiques:

Bone Chilling Nightmare: Drift into this unstable, surreal dream space. Thunder cracks and the clouds part to reveal a bone chilling face. Emerging from the shadows is a medley of elegant décor. The nightmare begins here. Get out—there is more to explore.

Creepy Crawly Nightmare: Beware! Gossamer strands hide a chilling cave of remains, the memory of which will leave you unsettled. Poisonous spiders hide bones in this webbed abyss. The chill down your spine can’t be dismissed.

Neon Nightmare: Bright colors collide in a symphony of neon. Miscellany and curios fill this emporium, where you can seek out an assortment of rare treasures. A space where nothing is done in half measures.

Vintage Nightmare: Old haunts never leave you alone, so don’t get comfortable on the Pumpkin King’s throne. Benign faces smile welcoming you inside but beware of the deception and tricks they hide.

Roger’s Gardens Halloween Boutique is open daily 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visit https://www.rogersgardens.com/pages/halloween.

Roger’s Gardens is at 2301 San Joaquin Hills Rd., Corona del Mar.