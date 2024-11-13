Safety Check List to Keep You Jolly This Holiday Season

Share this:

With all the soon-to-arrive holidays, there’s no doubt that ’tis the season to be jolly.

But while most of us are thinking about turkeys, candied hams, candles on mantles, decorated trees, office parties and what gifts to buy, others are planning home break-ins, computer thievery, porch piracy, shoplifting, and car thefts.

To make sure the happiest times of the year remain the happiest times of the year, the Newport Beach Police Department has issued a lengthy but invaluable list of holiday tips to citizens and visitors alike.

Online Security Check List

The best way to avoid getting body blocked by unscrupulous people in the shopping center environment is to shop online. However, that’s no guarantee that computer- sophisticated pickpockets may not be lurking in virtual aisles ready to pluck your vital online personal and financial info so that they can go on their own international holiday shopping sprees.

To that end, the Newport Beach Police Department recommends these safety tips:

Before you jump on the internet, secure your computer by updating your security software. Everyone’s computer should have anti-virus, anti-spyware, and anti-spam software, as well as a good firewall installed. Also, make sure all your internet-connected devices – cell phones, tablets, etc. – are running the most updated versions of software and apps. These updates fix security issues and protect your device from vulnerabilities that hackers could take advantage of.

Keep your personal information private and your password secure. Your passwords should be long and unique. Do not respond to requests to “verify” your password or credit card information unless you initiated the contact. Legitimate businesses will not contact you in this manner. Whenever possible, use multi-factor authentication, which provides additional security to your accounts using authentication tools (such as biometrics or one- time codes sent to your phone or other device) to help verify that the user is authorized to access the account.

Do not use public Wi-Fi when making online purchases. When out and about, use a Virtual Private Network (VPN) or your phone as a hotspot. Another option would be to add the items you want to your cart, then wait until you get home and are on your own secure network before you checkout.

Beware of “bargains” (especially in the form of email or text message links). If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is! If you get one of these promotional offers and are interested in it, go to the company’s website directly and confirm that the deal is legitimate. If you can’t find it on the website, it is probably a phishing attempt, and you can report it to your email provider.

Shop with companies you know and trust. Check for background and customer service information if you plan to buy from a new or unfamiliar company. Companies with customer service phone numbers or emails and clearly stated return and exchange polices are more likely to be legitimate. A quick google search can also tell you if someone else has discovered that website to be a scam.

Use secure websites for purchases. Look for the icon of a locked padlock next to the URL address or “https” in the URL address.

When completing your purchase, be aware of the data the merchant is collecting. If the site requests more information than you are comfortable sharing, cancel the order. Only complete the required fields at checkout and do not save your payment information to your profile (you can go back and delete saved payment details stored to your account if it was auto saved).

Using a credit card for online transactions is more secure than a debit card as credit cards offer more consumer protections. You may also want to consider using alternate options to pay for your merchandise, such as PayPal or Google Pay, at online stores.

Save all receipts and confirmations from your online purchases. Start a file folder to keep all receipts together and to help you verify credit card or bank statements as they come in. Setting up alerts on your credit card so that you are notified by text or email when it is used is another way to catch and address any fraudulent activity quickly.

How to Minimize Package Theft

It doesn’t require much more than desperation or chutzpah for porch pirates to steal packages from your front door. The police department usually sees an increase in reports of stolen packages during this time of year. Avoid becoming a victim of package theft by considering the following tips:

Have packages sent to the home of a friend or family member who will be home for the delivery.

Use local pick-up options if available, such as in-store pick up, Amazon locker, etc.

Consider adding a doorbell camera near your front door.

Track your delivery online. Check your package’s delivery status for an estimated delivery time and try to be home when it arrives.

UPS and FedEx both offer customers the ability to customize the time and date of the delivery for a time when they will be home.

The NBPD encourages you to call them if you see an actual theft taking place, or if someone is following a delivery truck, then dashes to the porch to abscond with the package after the delivery.

Holiday Shopping Safety Tips

Few destinations are as enticing as brightly lit and decorated shopping centers come holiday time—for both joyful shoppers and criminals alike. To help assure that your gifts make it below the Xmas tree, the Newport Beach :Police Department recommends:

Never leave your valuables unattended (phone, purse, wallet, etc.).

Wait until asked before taking out your credit card or checkbook. An enterprising thief would love to shoulder surf to get your account information.

Tell a security guard or store employee if you see an unattended bag or package. The same applies if you are using mass transit.

Carry a purse with a zipper. Deter pickpockets by carrying your purse in front of your body and keeping it zipped closed.

If you carry a wallet, keep it in an inner coat pocket or front pants pocket.

Pickpockets utilize distraction to create an opportunity to snatch your property, so be aware when someone gets into your personal space. Always try to keep your property in your line of sight whenever you are out and about.

Do not buy more than you can carry. If you know you will be getting more that you can manage on your own, plan to take a family member with you or ask a store employee to help you carry your packages to the car.

Have your keys in hand when approaching your vehicle. Check the back seat and around the car before getting in.

Do not leave anything in your car. If you must leave property in your car, place it in the trunk when you leave and before you get to your destination.

Once you get home, do not park your car outside your home with shopping bags left inside.

By reviewing all the cautions above, you and your family can make this holiday season one to remember—for all the right reasons.

From Police Chief Joe Cartwright

“As the holiday season approaches, I want to take a moment to reflect on the strength and resilience of our community. I am incredibly proud of the bond we share. The Newport Beach Police Department is committed to ensuring your safety and well-being, and we are grateful for the trust you place in us. We recognize that our work is made easier by your support and engagement, and we deeply value our partnership. If you see something unusual or have concerns, please do not hesitate to reach out to us.

Wishing you all a joyful holiday season filled with peace, happiness, and good health. Thank you for being an integral part of our community.”

For more information, call the Police Department’s non-emergency number: (949) 644-3717. In case of emergency, dial 911.