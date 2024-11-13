Art Therapy Changes Veterans’ Lives at American Legion Post

Share this:

By Spencer Grant and Mara Casey

Twenty U.S. veterans of wars from Vietnam to Operation Enduring Freedom gathered at Newport Beach’s American Legion Post 291 on November 1 to show the results of a four-week program called “Art of Valor: Our Story Art Show” sponsored by the Richard Nixon Presidential Museum and Partners4Wellness. They will be honored with an exhibition at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library.

Program art instructor Emily Lafety explained how the project worked.

“I found veterans who were interested in painting. I taught them basic painting skills and listened to their stories and we went from there,” said Lafety. “I worked with them all the way from basic to completed project. If they wanted to share, I’d help them give it a push. I tried to create a space where they were willing to look into their stories and see if they could find something to express.”

Through Emily’s art therapy and creative techniques, the veterans were able to express their stories of tragic loss and find new purpose in life for themselves and others.

Juan Garcia, show host and Program Coordinator for the Vets of Orange County, explained “Artwork is a mirror of what’s going on inside you emotionally and express yourself creatively. Being able to express yourself is therapy. I put the art show together to talk about mental health without having to talk about mental health. There are a lot of people who say ‘I don’t want to talk to a therapist,’ but when you’re doing art expression, you’re talking about therapy without even knowing it.

Marine Corps veteran Tobias Steinmetz explained how art therapy saved his life.

“I got divorced just before Covid and then I lost my job and I got to this deep dark place where I lost my wife, my kids, my job, my purpose,” recalled Steinmetz. “I was ready to end my life, but the program gave me a second lease on life. I never looked at art as therapeutic before, but once the brush touched the canvas, I just zoned out; lost track of time. All the worries of the world just melted away, and I was able to work on my project.”

Gary Simons painted to commemorate the loss of his three best friends.

“I was in Vietnam with the 101st Airborne,” shared Simons. “My first painting was because I went to Vietnam on December 13, 1967, and my two friends were the first ones to get killed. So the picture shows a helicopter and two parachutes for those first two gentleman. The other is in memory of Gregory Evand who was killed on February 18, 1968.”

Gary added that he’ll be doing more painting.

Howard Kirk joined the program to help his fellow veterans.

“I was a surfer, a musician, and an artist and I wanted to do something for the veterans, being a veteran myself,” said Kirk. “I was in Vietnam 1969-70 in the Navy, but I’ve had this vision to somehow take my art and help veterans’ healing through arts and music. I’ve had that vision for a long time, and this happened at the right time.”

Vietnam veteran Austin Sampiampiano’s tragedy was closer to home. “I lost my wife five years ago after 55 years. I’m still grieving but I woke up a year ago and decided to get on with life and this is part of my moving on, meeting people and sharing my experiences. I feel a mission to share stories in a positive way. Hopefully, my art will encourage others to do the same to move on from tragedy. I’ll keep painting. Now I want to do another Vietnam painting; It’s motivating me now to tell my story. They say a photo is worth a thousand words. A painting is ten thousand words and it lasts forever.”