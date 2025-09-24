Savoring the Scene: Pacific Wine & Food Classic Serves Culinary Magic at Newport Dunes

By Malena Gordon | Special to the Newport Beach Indy

On Saturday, Sept. 20, Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort transformed into an energetic playground for food lovers during the sold-out Pacific Wine & Food Classic. The one-day festival welcomed hundreds of foodies who enjoyed incredible wines and bites from more than 40 chefs and restaurants that define Orange County’s colorful culinary scene.

The moment I stepped out of my car, I was greeted by pulsing music, lively conversation, and an energy that invited connection. Once inside, I was drawn in by branded wine glasses, a Melissa’s Produce display, and a long line for Luke’s Lobster.

For four hours, I wandered through an iconic coastal culinary dreamscape, snapping photos, sampling bites from familiar and new restaurants, and indulging in my personal highlight, the Dessert Garden.

Sponsors showed up and showed out, fostering engagement with interactive displays and tastings. Melissa’s, Infiniti, Mouse Graphics, Flecha Azul Tequila, Aspen Vodka, and Miraval were among the standouts.

Did you know Katy Perry sells non-alcoholic apéritifs? Me neither, until I tasted a cup and left with a handful of mood-boosting cans.

Now for the food.

I stopped by Sushi Roku and The Mayor’s Table (both from Newport Beach), Cypress Grove’s grazing table, and Trevor’s at the Tracks in San Juan Capistrano, who all delivered memorable bites.

A new face at Five Crowns & SideDoor caught my attention: Chef Christian Viau, who came from a New American bistro in Sacramento. He’s bringing warmth and classic elegance to Corona del Mar via his prime rib chili and bruschetta.

Salt & Lime Modern Taqueria sparked my curiosity with their Mediterranean Chicken Taco that stopped me in my tracks. Executive Chef and Owner Zach Ficke serves their tacos at their location on 17th Street, describing the vibe as “Tulum-inspired.” Think wagyu tacos, high-quality food and beverages with a design that feels like vacation. They’ll be at the Newport Beach Film Festival in October.

My prideful sweet tooth lured me to the Dessert Garden where my mouth watered, jaw dropped, and stomach grew at only the sight of the sweet options. My favorite of it all was RISE Rooftop’s shelves for desserts. The Mangonada Margarita Taco with fresh mango, chamoy, and Tajín was a necessity. I’m making plans to visit RISE so I can get a full taste of what they have to offer.

After a day full of savory and sweet bite-sized teases, wines, and borderline gluttony, I would do it all over again. I left feeling like I could’ve been there for another 4 hours.