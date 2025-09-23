Hoag Hospital Foundation’s H.E.R. Summit 2025 Raises $300K to Expand Women’s Health Services

Over 500 women came together on Wednesday, Sept. 10 for the Hoag Hospital Foundation’s fourth annual H.E.R. Summit by Hoag at VEA Newport Beach, a Marriot Resort & Spa.

In addition to a spotlight on midlife, thanks to keynote speaker Mary Claire Haver, MD, the New York Times bestselling author of “The New Menopause,” this year’s program offered a transformative look at heart health, breast cancer screening, fertility, sexual health, and more.

The energy was palpable as Dr. Haver and Hoag experts took the stage to discuss what women should prioritize to be informed and empowered on their journeys to optimal health and wellness at every stage of life.

Dr. Haver delivered powerful insights into women’s menopause health, stressing the importance of comprehensive, specialized care that addresses the impact of changing estrogen levels on brain health, bone and muscle loss, and metabolic health. Throughout the day, expert panels led by Hoag physicians covered critical topics in women’s health.

The H.E.R. Market and Wellness Lounge were a perfect complement to the day’s program, offering guests an immersive shopping experience complete with a curated selection of local, women-owned businesses that helped bring women’s health to life. New this year, the Wellness Lounge featured interactive experiences designed to inspire holistic healing and relaxation.

Thanks to guests, event sponsors, and vendors, H.E.R. Summit raised over $300,000 toward the expansion of women’s health services at Hoag’s Sun Family Campus in Irvine. New state-of-the-art women’s facilities in Irvine, scheduled to open in late 2026, will house a multidisciplinary team of specialists, ensuring greater access to comprehensive women’s healthcare—from wellness to fertility, maternity, breast care, menopause, and beyond.

Visit www.boldlyhoag.org to learn more.