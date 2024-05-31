Segerstrom Center for the Arts Unveils 2024-2025 Broadway Season

Share this:

Segerstrom Center for the Arts has unveiled its 2024-2025 Broadway seasons featuring an impressive lineup of 10 hits from the Great White Way, including the return of the mega hit, “Hamilton,” plus six Orange County premieres.

Segerstrom Center President Casey Reitz calls the Broadway season exciting and incredible.

“Get ready to be mesmerized, inspired, and entertained as we bring you a lineup of unforgettable performances that will ignite your passion for the arts,” said Reitz in a press statement. “From timeless classics to six new groundbreaking Orange County Broadway premieres, this season is a testament to the enduring power of storytelling and the joy of live performance!

Segerstrom Center offers a full nine-show Mega Broadway season, the six-show Broadway Season of “Mrs. Doubtfire,” “Back To The Future,” “Kimberly Akimbo,” “Life of Pi,” “A Beautiful Noise,” “& Juliet” or the 3-show Curtain Call series of “Annie,” “Hamilton,” and “Mamma Mia.” Available as a season-added attraction for all subscriptions is “Hadestown,” the Tony and Grammy Award-winning Best Musical.

2024-2025 MEGA BROADWAY SERIES LINEUP

“Mrs. Doubtfire” / Sept. 24 – Oct. 6, 2024

Everyone’s favorite Scottish nanny is headed to Costa Mesa in an internationally acclaimed new hit musical critics call “wonderful, heart-warming, and laugh-out-loud funny” (Manchester Evening News) and “ a feel-good, family-friendly comedy that delivers” (The Hollywood Reporter). Based on the beloved film and directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, Mrs. Doubtfire tells the hysterical and heartfelt story of an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids. It’s “the loveable, big-hearted musical comedy we need right now,” raved the Chicago Tribune.

“Back to the Future” / Dec. 26, 2024 – Jan. 5, 2025

Great Scott! Back to the Future, the beloved, cinematic classic is now a Broadway musical with its destination set for Costa Mesa at the end of 2024.

Winner of the 2022 Olivier Award for Best New Musical and the Broadway World Award for Best New Musical, “Back to the Future: The Musical” is adapted for the stage by the iconic film’s creators Bob Gale (“Back to the Future” trilogy) and Robert Zemeckis (“Forrest Gump”) and directed by the Tony Award-winner John Rando with original music by multi-Grammy winners Alan Silvestri (“Avengers: Endgame”) and Glen Ballard (Michael Jackson’s “Man in the Mirror”), alongside hit songs from the movie including “The Power of Love,” “Johnny B. Goode,” “Earth Angel,” and “Back in Time.”

“Kimberly Akimbo” / Jan. 21 – Feb. 2, 2025

A new musical about growing up and growing old (in no particular order), “Kimberly Akimbo” is the winner of five Tony Awards including Best Musical. It features Tony Award-winning book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire (“Shrek”), a Tony Award-winning score by Jeanine Tesori (“Fun Home”), choreography by Danny Mefford (“Dear Evan Hansen”) and direction by Tony-nominated director Jessica Stone.

Kimberly is about to turn 16 and recently moved with her family to a new town in suburban New Jersey. Kim is forced to navigate family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first crush—and ossible felony charges. Ever the optimist, she is determined to find happiness against all odds and embark on a great adventure.

“Annie” / Feb. 18 – 23, 2025

Holding onto hope when times are tough can take an awful lot of determination, and sometimes, an awful lot of determination comes in a surprisingly small package. Little Orphan Annie has reminded generations of theatergoers that sunshine is always right around the corner, and now the beloved musical is set to return in a new production. The original Broadway production opened in 1977 and ran for nearly six years and won a Tony Award for Best Musical.

Directed by Jenn Thompson, “Annie” features the iconic book and score, written by Tony Award-winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin. This celebration of family, optimism and the American spirit remains the ultimate cure for all the hard knocks life throws your way, and features the hits “Tomorrow” and “It’s a Hard Knock Life.”.

“Hamilton” / April 23 – May 4, 2025

“Hamilton” is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation. Based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, “Hamilton” has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. “Hamilton” features book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards (including Best Musical), it has won Grammy Awards, Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

“Mamma Mia” / May 13 – 18, 2025

A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads. Who will be the ones to walk down the aisle?

Set on a Greek island paradise where the sun always shines, “Mamma Mia” is a tale of love, friendship, and identity told through the timeless hits of ABBA. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the father she’s never known brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited decades ago.

“Life of Pi” / June 3 – 15, 2025

Winner of three Tony Awards and the Olivier Award for Best Play, the Broadway and West End sensation “Life of Pi” has been dubbed “an exhilarating evening of theater” by The Wall Street Journal. Based on the novel that sold more than 15 million copies and became a worldwide phenomenon, “Life of Pi” is an epic story of perseverance and hope that speaks to every generation.

After a shipwreck in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, a sixteen-year-old boy named Pi survives on a lifeboat with four companions— a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan and a Royal Bengal tiger. “Life of Pi” is told with impressive visuals, world class puppetry and exquisite stagecraft.

“A Beautiful Noise” / July 29 – Aug. 10, 2025

Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, “A Beautiful Noise” is the uplifting true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became a chart-busting, show-stopping American rock icon. With 120 million albums sold, a catalogue of classics like “America,” “Forever in Blue Jeans,” and “Sweet Caroline,” an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and sold-out concerts around the world, Neil Diamond’s story was made to shine on Broadway and head out on the road across America.

“& Juliet” / Sept. 9 – 21, 2025

Created by the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek,” this hilarious new musical flips the script on the greatest love story ever told. “& Juliet” asks: what would happen next if Juliet didn’t end it all over Romeo? Get whisked away on a fabulous journey as she ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love—her way.

Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems “Since U Been Gone‚” “Roar,” “Baby One More Time,” “Larger Than Life‚” “That’s The Way It Is,“ and “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” Break free of the balcony scene and get into this romantic comedy that proves there’s life after Romeo. The only thing tragic would be missing it.

Broadway Season Add-On

“Hadestown” / Oct. 29 – Nov. 3, 2024

Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, “Hadestown” is the acclaimed new show from celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and innovative director Rachel Chavkin (“Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812”).

“Hadestown” intertwines two mythic tales: that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone. “Hadestown” takes audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love.