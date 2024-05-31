Tickets for the 2024 Pacific Wine & Food Classic at Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort are On Sale Now

Share this:

The 2024 Pacific Wine & Food Classic at Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort takes place on Saturday, Sept. 21, but tickets are already on sale, and with good reason: the event sells out every year so the earlier you obtain tickets the better.

According to my sources at Pacific Wine & Food Classic, the exclusive event presents an unrivaled culinary experience celebrating the diverse epicurean offerings of Southern California with exquisite wines, decadent cocktails, and delicious bites from Orange Counties top chefs.

‘We are thrilled to showcase the culinary brilliance of Orange County once more. This year, guests can look forward to an exclusive experience, indulging in a seamless fusion of premium wines and exceptional local dishes crafted by our gifted chefs,” said Pamela Waitt, president of OC Restaurant Association and founder of Pacific Wine & Food Classic.

The event boasts a line-up of more than 35 restaurants and food purveyors.

Back this year are The Taco Garden presented by TacoTuesday.com, paella by Chef Leo Razo of Villa Roma and Cambalache, a silent disco, and mocktails from Waterloo.

New to the 2024 Pacific Wine & Food Classic:

The Grand Wine Pavilion by San Luis Obispo Wine Collective featuring acclaimed wines from San Luis Obispo Coast Wine Collective and freshly grilled skewers by Sweetgreen along with a fresh baked bar by Scratch Bakery

Mixology Masters by Licor43, sampling Licor 43, Lolea, Mar de Frades Martin Miller’s Gin and Villa Massa

Welcome Cocktail this year will be the Villa Massa Limoncello Spritz

2024 James Beard Nominee and Forbes Best US Bar Team, Strongwater Anaheim will be featuring phenomenal cocktails and delicious bites.

Whole pig Lechon feast by Lola’s by MFK

JARS Sweets & Things by Chef Fabio Viviani

The Terlato Lounge, sampling Bright & Bubbly Champagne & Prosecco, Crisp Whites & Rose, Radiant Reds, and The Spirit of Mixability

Refresh & rehydrate” with San Benedetto Water

Top local Newport Beach chefs and restaurants featured:

Five Crowns & SideDoor, Executive Chef Matthew Luna

Great Maple Restaurant

Lido Bottle Works, Executive Chef Joel Gutierrez

Muldoon’s Irish Pub

Red O, Corporate Chef Andrew Bice

Wahoo’s Fish Tacos, Co-Founder Wing Lam

The Pacific Wine & Food Classic takes place at Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort located at 1131 Back Bay Dr. Early Bird tickets are available now. All guests must be age 21 and over to attend. Every ticket will be scanned, and guests will require ID to verify age. The Pacific Wine & Food Classic happens rain or shine.

Pacific Wine & Food Classic allows guests to taste bites from more than 35 local top chefs and restaurants and explore over 100 wines and hand-crafted cocktails.

Visit www.PacificWineandFood.com for tickets and more information.