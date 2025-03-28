Segerstrom Center for the Arts Unveils 2025-26 Broadway Season

Broadway is coming to Segerstrom Center for the Arts!

Segerstrom Center has announced its 2025-26 Broadway season featuring 11 spectacular productions, including five Center premieres.

Audiences will be taken on an unforgettable journey filled with dazzling spectacles, heartwarming stories, and world-class performances that capture the essence of Broadway magic.

Casey Reitz, President and CEO of Segerstrom Center for the Arts, said “As someone who’s always been captivated by the magic of live theater, I’m thrilled to share that this season embodies the best of Broadway. From the nostalgia of classic revivals to the excitement of groundbreaking new productions, we are bringing the best to Orange County, with five incredible Broadway premieres. We can’t wait to welcome audiences to experience the wonder, joy, and transformative energy of these incredible shows.”

The season kicks off in October 2025 with the musical version of “Some Like It Hot,” the high-energy musical comedy that reimagines the classic Billy Wilder film (starring Marilyn Monroe, Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon) with show-stopping dance numbers and a jazz-infused score.

Next up, audiences will delight in “Shucked,” Broadway’s farm-to-fable musical comedy that is definitely the funniest (and maybe the only) musical ever written about corn.

The magic continues with “The Wiz,” in an all-new production direct from a smash-hit run on Broadway.

Then comes a love story for the ages: “The Notebook,” based on the bestselling novel that inspired the iconic film.

Fans of spectacle and passion will revel in the return of “Moulin Rouge!” the electrifying, multi-Tony Award-winning production that celebrates truth, beauty, freedom, and love with dazzling choreography and pop-infused hits.

History gets a fierce, feminist her-story remix in “SIX,” the global phenomenon that reimagines the six wives of Henry VIII as a powerhouse pop concert.

Comedy reigns supreme with “Monty Python’s Spamalot,” the Tony Award-winning musical that delivers a riotous take on the Arthurian legend original skewered in the movie “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.”

Next, rejoice in “The Sound of Music,” the cherished Rodgers & Hammerstein classic that continues to capture hearts across generations.

The legendary “The Phantom of the Opera” returns to Segerstrom Center, bringing Andrew Lloyd Webber’s breathtaking masterpiece back to the stage in a revitalized new production, with all the original beauty and grandeur.

Rounding out the season is the spellbinding theatrical event “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” inviting audiences back to the wizarding world for an extraordinary adventure filled with magic, mystery, and breathtaking stagecraft.

As a bonus option, audiences will have the chance to experience “Riverdance 30 – The New Generation,” the internationally acclaimed celebration of Irish music, dance, and culture that has captivated audiences worldwide on a special 30th Anniversary Tour.

Subscriptions for the 2025-2026 Broadway Season are available now. Packages are available in the full 10-show Mega Broadway Season, the 7-show Broadway Season, or the 3-show Curtain Call Season option.

Tickets for individual performances will go on sale at a later date. Visit the Center’s website www.scfta.org for more information.

2025-2026 BROADWAY SERIES LINEUP

Some Like It Hot | October 7-19, 2025

Winner of four Tony Awards, including Best Choreography and Best Costumes, and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, “Some Like it Hot” was dubbed “A Super-Sized, All-Out Song-And-Dance Spectacular!” by The New York Times. Based on the famous Billy Wilder 1959 film of the same name starring Marilyn Monroe, Tony Curtis and Jack Lemon, “Some Like it Hot” is the story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they catch a cross-country train for the life-chasing, life-changing trip of a lifetime.

“Some Like it Hot” was named Best Musical by the Drama Desk, The Drama League, and the Outer Critics Circle. No wonder Deadline calls it “a tap-dancing, razzle-dazzling embrace of everything you love about musical theater.”

Moulin Rouge! The Musical | October 28- November 2, 2025

Pop the champagne, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” is the winner of 10 Tony Awards including Best Musical. Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory. A world where bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Welcome to “Moulin Rouge! The Musical!” Baz Luhrmann’s revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza.

Shucked | November 11-23, 2025

“Shucked” is the Tony Award–winning musical comedy The Wall Street Journal calls “flat out hilarious!” And nobody knows funny like economists. Featuring a book by Tony Award winner Robert Horn (“Tootsie”), a score by the Grammy Award–winning songwriting team of Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally (Kacey Musgraves’ “Follow Your Arrow”), and directed by Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien (“Hairspray”), this corn-fed, corn-bred American musical is sure to satisfy your appetite for great musical theater.

The Wiz | January 13-25, 2026

The Tony Award-winning Best Musical that took the world by storm is back in an all-new Broadway tour. This groundbreaking twist on “The Wizard of Oz” changed the face of Broadway—from its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock, and 70s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy’s journey to find her place in a contemporary world.

The Notebook | January 27-February 8, 2026

Based on the best-selling novel that inspired the iconic film, “The Notebook” tells the story of Allie and Noah, both from different worlds, who share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart. “Full of butterfly-inducing highs and beautiful songs” (Entertainment Weekly), “The Notebook” is directed by Michael Greif (“Dear Evan Hansen,” “Next to Normal,” “RENT”) and Schele Williams (“The Wiz,” “Aida”), and features music and lyrics by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson, book by Bekah Brunstetter (NBC’s “This Is Us”), and choreography by Katie Spelman.

Spamalot | February 17 -22, 2026

“Spamalot” gallops back to Segerstrom Center for the Arts in a hilarious new revival, direct from Broadway. Featuring a book and lyrics by Eric Idle and music by John Du Prez and Eric Idle, the original production won three Tony Awards in 2005, including Best Musical. The side-splitting musical comedy is lovingly ripped off from the film classic, “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” and has everything that makes a great knight at the theater, from flying cows to killer rabbits, British royalty to French taunters, dancing girls, rubbery shrubbery, and of course, the Lady of the Lake. “Spamalot” features well-known song titles such as “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life,” “The Song That Goes Like This,” “Find Your Grail” and more that have become beloved classics in the musical theatre canon.

SIX | March 10-15, 2026

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the “SIX” wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over! “SIX” won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.

The Sound of Music | June 2-14, 2026

For 65 years, “The Sound of Music” has been one of our “favorite things.” With its timeless story and irresistibly charming score, this Rodgers & Hammerstein classic isn’t just meant to be enjoyed, it’s meant to be shared. Now, a critically acclaimed North American tour brings the cherished musical to stages across the country to teach a new generation to sing. Directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien (“Hairspray”), this vibrant and romantic tale of Maria and the von Trapp family will captivate audiences with its universal themes of love, resilience and the power of music.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child | July 5-25, 2025

Broadway’s spellbinding spectacular “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” is coming to Costa Mesa. Join the next adventure and experience the wizarding world like never before at this record-breaking hit and winner of six Tony Awards including Best Play. “It’s one of the most defining pop culture events of the decade” (Forbes). When Harry Potter’s head-strong son Albus befriends the son of his fiercest rival, Draco Malfoy, it sparks an unbelievable new journey for them all—with the power to change the past and future forever. Prepare for a mind-blowing race through time, spectacular spells, and an epic battle, all brought to life with the most astonishing theatrical magic ever seen on stage.

The Phantom of the Opera | August 12-30, 2026

Cameron Mackintosh’s legendary production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “The Phantom of the Opera” returns to thrill American audiences once again. A revitalized production featuring Maria Björnson’s brilliant original design, which was rapturously received by London critics when it reopened at His Majesty’s Theatre in 2021, will launch in a multi-year North American Tour in November 2025, premiering at Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa. “The Phantom of the Opera” is widely considered one of the most beautiful and spectacular productions in history. First directed by Harold Prince with musical staging and choreography by Gillian Lynne, the brilliant original production has played to over 160 million people in 47 territories and 195 cities in 21 languages. Andrew Lloyd Webber’s romantic, haunting and soaring score includes “The Music of the Night,” “All I Ask of You,” “Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again,” “Masquerade” and the iconic title song.

Bonus Option: Riverdance 30 – The New Generation | May 15-17, 2026

Since Riverdance first emerged onto the world stage, its fusion of Irish and international dance and music has captured the hearts of millions worldwide. The Grammy award-winning music and the infectious energy of its mesmerizing choreography and breathtaking performances has left audiences in awe and established Riverdance as a global cultural sensation. To celebrate this incredible 30th year milestone, Riverdance will embark on a special anniversary tour, bringing its magic to audiences around the world. This spectacular production rejuvenates the much-loved original show with new

innovative choreography and costumes and state of the art lighting, projection and motion graphics. And for the first time Riverdance welcomes “The New Generation” of performers, all of whom were not born when show began 30 years ago.

Season ticket subscriptions are now available. Call (714) 556-2787 or visit www.SCFTA.org.