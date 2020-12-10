Segerstrom Center Postpones Most December Events

Share this:

Just when Segerstrom Center was successfully programming socially-distancing events on its Argyros Plaza, the new California Stay-at-Home order has melted most of Segerstrom Center’s holiday plans.

Events that have been affected: Megan Hilty’s concerts on December 11, Nutcracker Tea Party on December 12 and 13, Elf Movie Night on December 18, and Frosty & Rudolph Night on December 19.

Jazz crooner Steve Tyrell’s concerts on December 29 and 30 remain on the schedule, and Megan Hilty has been rescheduled to February 13 (Valentine’s Day weekend).

Segerstrom Center has also added The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra Septet with Wynton Marsalis for January 22 at 4 and 7 p.m. on the Argyros Plaza stage.

Fortunately, the Stay-at-Home order encourages people to continue to attend outdoor exercise classes and, specifically mentions outdoor yoga, as an excellent way to maintain physical and mental health. In this spirit, the Center will offer its planned outdoor yoga class on December 16 from 4 to 5 p.m. Each person enjoys the safety of an individual, safely distanced space, and masks are required. Tickets are $10 each.

Segerstrom Center’s most important goal is to create an environment in which audiences, artists, volunteers, students, and staff feel safe. Segerstrom Center will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves to ensure the health and well-being of all residents of Orange County.

