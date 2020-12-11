Husband and Wife Physicians Join DISC Sports & Spine Center

Share this:

DISC Sports & Spine Center in Newport Beach has added two new partners to its practice: Dr. Neel P. Shah, an orthopedic spine surgeon specializing in minimally invasive surgery, and Dr. Puja Shah, an interventional pain management specialist with a holistic focus on wellness.

Husband and wife, they share a fierce dedication to individualized patient care, one they will continue to hone under the vision of DISC founding director, Dr. Robert S. Bray, Jr.

“We are excited to expand our spine program in Southern California with the addition of these two exceptional new partners,” said Dr. Bray. “DISC has pioneered the field of minimally invasive outpatient spine, and Drs. Neel and Puja Shah share our commitment to continuing such innovations at a gold-standard level of care.”

Neel P. Shah, MD, is a board-certified orthopedic spine surgeon with specialized training in minimally invasive and microscopic surgery. He is committed to using the latest, most proven techniques as well as the least invasive treatment options possible.

“I am thankful for the opportunity to work under Dr. Bray and fine-tune my skills to be more proficient with microsurgery,” he said. “What DISC is doing with minimally invasive spine surgery in an outpatient setting is especially important during this pandemic, as it is allowing patients to seek top-quality care while avoiding hospitals.”

Puja Shah, MD, is a double board-certified anesthesiologist and interventional pain management specialist. She is also the current Chief Physician of Pain Management at the Long Beach VA Healthcare System.

Tapping her cultural roots to incorporate the concepts of Eastern and Western medicine, Dr. Shah maintains that success comes from treating the ‘whole’ patient and works diligently with each patient to find their own specialized wellness profile and treatment plan. She performs a variety of interventional procedures for spine pathology, headaches, inflammatory conditions and chronic nerve, joint and pelvic pain, among other ailments.

“I look forward to sharing Dr. Bray’s vision of helping anyone from world-class athletes to those new to physical fitness achieve their personal goals of pain management and optimal health,” she said. “And what an honor it is to be joining such a prestigious practice with no other than my husband.”

DISC Sports & Spine Center provides the full scope of spine care, orthopedic care, pain management and sports medicine. With a state-of-the-art outpatient surgery center in Newport Beach, DISC has set a new standard for high-acuity, minimally invasive spine surgery and for arthroscopy in an outpatient setting, both safely and on a cost-effective basis.

For more information, visit www.discmdgroup.com.