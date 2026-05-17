Exchange Club’s Field of Honor at Castaways Park May 16-24 Salutes Service Members

The annual presentation of Field of Honor by the Exchange Club of Newport Harbor at Castaways Park began Friday, May 16 and will run through Sunday, May 24.

The 1776 Flags at Castaways Park salute all the service members who have served the United States, with special note for those who gave their lives.

This is an event well worth visiting. It is an opportunity to celebrate being a part of the United States of America. Castaways Park is a beautiful venue with views to the Bay and Pacific Ocean.

These photos capture some of the spirit commemorating Memorial Day. I encourage you all to take a moment to salute the United States and those who have sacrificed to enable you to live here in freedom.