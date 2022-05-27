Sherman Gardens’ Lunch & Lecture Series presents ‘Freewaytopia’ author Paul Haddad June 8

Share this:

Meet Paul Haddad, author of “Freewaytopia: How Freeways Shaped Los Angeles,” at the Sherman Library & Gardens Lunch & Lecture event on Wednesday, June 8.

“Freewaytopia” explores how social, economic, political and cultural demands created the web of freeways whose very form – futuristic, majestic, and progressive – perfectly exemplifies the City of Angels.

From the Arroyo Seco Parkway, which began construction during the Great Depression, to the Century Freeway, completed in 1993, author Paul Haddad provides an entertaining and thought-provoking history of 527 miles of roadways that comprise the Los Angeles freeway system. Haddad will include anecdotes about Orange County during his lecture, and selling and signing books after the talk.

Lunch service starts at 11:30 a.m. The lecture begins at noon. Cost for the lunch and lecture is $35 for members, $45 for nonmembers. Lecture only is free for members and $5 for nonmembers.

Registration required at www.thesherman.org.

The Lunch & Lecture Series is presented by South Coast Plaza. Sherman Library & Gardens is located at 2647 E. Coast Hwy. in Corona del Mar.