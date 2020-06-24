Sherman Gardens Offers Summer Public Classes

Share this:

Now that Sherman Library & Gardens has reopened to the public, the nonprofit organization has announced a series of classes open to the public. Costs vary, visit the website https://thesherman.org for details.

HAPPY HOUR YOGA

Thursday, June 25 / 6 – 8 p.m.

This class will be held amid the beautiful surroundings of the Gardens and will focus on breath work by going over breathing techniques and fundamentals. The class will then move into Hatha yoga (all levels), focusing on balance, strength, and stretching. Next, will be a meditation practice (10 – 15 minutes). The class will end with a restful, restorative, Savasana pose. After class, enjoy a glass of wine as you wander through the Gardens. Bring a mat, small towel, and water. Pre-registration required.

(Happy Hour Yoga is the last Thursday of each month)

LUNCH & LECTURE: SCULPTURA BOTANICA with DUSTIN GIMBEL

Friday, June 26

On select Fridays of the month, Sherman Gardens, in partnership with South Coast Plaza and Cafe Jardin, will feature different compelling speakers combined with a delicious lunch. The Lunch & Lecture Series was started to educate guests about the benefits of botanic gardens. Whether tackling the issues of food access, mental health, environmental education, sustainability, or cultivating creativity, the public needs botanic gardens.

Sherman Gardens’ summer art exhibit Sculptura Botanica explores the relationship between landscape design and ceramics. The exhibit features plant inspired ceramic sculptures created exclusively for Sherman Gardens by artist Dustin Gimbel.

Dustin will discuss his inspiration and process for creating Sculptura Botanica. For those interested, the lecture will be followed by a tour of the exhibit.

Lunch service begins at 11:30 a.m. Speaker begins at 12 pm.

Reservations required. Event is extremely limited due to social distancing requirements.

BEHIND THE SHIELD: MOUNTING STAGHORN FERNS

Wednesday, July 8 & Friday, July 10 / 9 – 11 a.m.

Learn the secrets behind these peculiar plants! Then mount a staghorn fern of your own to take home with you and grow. Pre-registration required.

WATERCOLOR: BIRDS

Saturday, July 11 / 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Join local artist Erna Van Dyk as she teaches you how to see and paint color and simple shapes. Classes are designed for all levels of painter and non-painter. Each participant will take home his/her own charming painting. Class size is limited to allow for social distancing. Pre-registration required.

FLORAL CLASS: PETALS & TEA

Wednesday, July 22 / 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Come join us for a very special tea break! You will create two arrangements: one in a classic ceramic teapot, and another in a cute teacup and saucer set. We will be using cute, delicate blossoms in dreamy pastel colors. Pre-registration required.

KIDS CLASS: MONARCH BUTTERFLY GARDEN

Saturday, July 25 / 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Hey kids! Let’s create gardens to attract Monarch Butterflies. Bring an adult and learn about the life cycle of monarchs and which plants they depend on in your garden. Pot up these special plants to take home and start observing monarchs in your own garden. With your green thumb and butterfly field guide your family will metamorphose into entomologists! Pre-registration required.

HAPPY HOUR YOGA

Thursday, July 30 / 6 – 8 p.m.

This class will be held amidst the beautiful surroundings of the Gardens and will focus on breath work by going over breathing techniques and fundamentals. The class will then move into Hatha yoga (all levels), focusing on balance, strength, and stretching. Next, will be a meditation practice (10 – 15 minutes) and the class will end with a restful, restorative, Savasana pose. After class enjoy a glass of wine as you wander through the Gardens. Bring a mat, small towel, and water. Pre-registration required.

(Happy Hour Yoga is the last Thursday of each month)

DINING IN THE GARDENS

Cafe Jardin is currently open for lunch Monday – Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Tea Garden Creperie is open Saturday and Sunday only 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Cafe Jardin Reservations: 949-673-0033

Dining at the Cafe or Creperie also requires a Garden Admission Reservation.

For more information, visit https://thesherman.org/