Sherman Library & Gardens in Corona del Mar Holds Summer Garden Party Aug. 26

Sherman Library & Gardens in Corona del Mar always has something fun in store for visitors.

On Saturday, August 26, from 4 to 7 p.m., the Volunteer Association of Sherman Library & Gardens presents a Summer Garden Party fundraiser taking place throughout Sherman Gardens’ 2.2 acre-botanical gardens.

At the Summer Garden Party guests can participate in a Garden Party Hat Contest, with prizes for Best Garden-Themed Hat, Best DIY/Handmade Hat, Best Men’s Hat, Best Children’s Hat and Most Outrageous Hat.

There will also be a bouquet bar, where attendees can select from a variety of blooms curated by Sherman’s horticulture team. Create your own personalized bouquet to take home.

Executive Chef Jessica Roy of Sherman Library & Garden’s 608 Dahlia restaurant will prepare a special Garden Party supper for all attendees to enjoy.

There will also be a Silent Auction & Raffle, with unique gifts and experiences generously donated by members, local merchants, and restaurants.

Live music will be provided by David Aguiar and The Garden Party Players in the Central Garden.

Tickets are $60 for Members and $80 for Non-Members. Proceeds support children’s education programs at Sherman Library & Gardens. To purchase tickets or for more information visit thesherman.org or call (949) 673-2261, ext. 300.

The Summer Garden Party is sponsored in part by South Coast Plaza.