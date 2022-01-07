Sherman Library & Gardens January 2022 Classes and Events

Share this:

FAMILY TOUR of SHERMAN GARDENS

Saturday, January 8 at 1 p.m.

Free with Garden Admission

Sherman Gardens is full of unique plants, interesting exhibits and wildlife. Explore the Succulent Garden, Fern Grotto and Tropical Conservatory amongst many others, with our expert Docent Tour Guide. This family friendly tour lasts about one hour and is free with garden admission. Registration required.

INTRODUCTION to DRAWING & BOTANICAL ILLUSTRATION

Four-Course Class: Tuesdays, January 11, 18, 25 & February 1 / 1 – 2:30 p.m.

Fee: $170 Member / $210 Non-Member

Are you inspired by the beauty of Sherman Gardens? Come and learn to draw it!

In this new four week class local art instructor, Brenda Beneviste, will give you the basic tools and techniques to draw some of the exquisite flowers and foliage you will find in the garden. Inspired by the stunning patterns and intricate natural designs of botanical subjects, participants will learn a variety of illustration and sketching techniques including detail observation, concepts of light value, and shading to create form.

LUNCH & LECTURE

Topic: Mother Nature’s Gardens: Wild Plant Communities and Landscape Designs

Wednesday, January 12 / 11:30 a.m. Lunch, 12 p.m. Lecture

Fee: $35 Member / $45 Non-Member

Features speaker: Sherman Library & Gardens’ new Horticulture Director Kyle Cheesborough.

Mother Nature has always been Gardener Supreme, creating landscapes rich in color, texture, form, function, and seasonality. Natural plant communities showcase design principles that today’s leading landscape architects are bringing to the forefront in contemporary approaches to landscaping. Landscape artists like Piet Oudolf, Claudia West, and Noel Kingsbury are championing a return to the wilder side of gardening. Additionally, ecological pioneers like Doug Tallamy and E.O. Wilson stress the importance of incorporating native species and mimicking arrangements of wild plant communities. Observing, studying, and integrating aspects of natural landscapes (especially those devoid of invasive species and human impact) leads to long-lasting, sustainable, and beautiful gardens that serve both an ornamental and functional purpose. Along the lines of the adage ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’, deriving inspiration from nature’s stunning palette can be very fruitful when considering design in our gardens. Presented by South Coast Plaza.

WATERCOLOR: BAMBOO

Friday, January 14 / 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Fee: $35 Member / $45 Non-Member

Join local artist Erna Van Dyk as she teaches you how to see and paint color and simple shapes. This month Erna takes inspiration from the giant timber bamboo Bambusa oldhamii in our Library Courtyard.. Classes are designed for all levels of painter and non-painter and each participant will take home her/his own charming painting.

PARENT & ME PAINTING: BAMBOO & BEETLE

Saturday, January 15 / 9:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Fee: $25 Member / $30 Non-Member

Join local artist Erna Van Dyk as she teaches you how to see and paint color and simple shapes using step-by-step watercolor techniques. You will work together to observe the colors and qualities of the giant timber bamboo… and a creepy crawly visitor! This fun, relaxed class takes place in our outdoor classroom before the garden is open. Grandparents and favorite adults are welcome too! No experience necessary. All materials provided. Nature Journal available to purchase on the day (optional).

WORKSHOP: MANDALA ROCKS

Saturday, January 15 / 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Fee: $25 Member / $30 Non-Member

Join Erna van Dyk for this relaxing and fun ‘mandala rocks’ workshop in the garden. Erna will lead you through a step by step process of designing and painting dots to create your own beautiful mandala patterns. Perfect for placing on your desk, in your garden, or gifting to a special person. Gather your friends, and enjoy the process. All ages welcome.

FLORAL CLASS: CEREAL BOWL CENTERPIECE

Thursday, January 20 / 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Fee: $55 Member / $65 Non-Member

No time to curate a fancy floral vase? No problem! This class will teach you that a humble cereal bowl can make a great vessel for beautiful round centerpieces featuring lovely winter flowers.

FAMILY TOUR of SHERMAN GARDENS

Saturday, January 22 / 11 a.m.

Free with Garden Admission

Sherman Gardens is full of unique plants, interesting exhibits and wildlife. Explore the Succulent Garden, Fern Grotto and Tropical Conservatory amongst many others, with our expert Docent Tour Guide. This family friendly tour lasts about one hour and is free with garden admission. Registration required.

PHOTOGRAPHY CLASS: CREATING DRAMA with WATER

Sunday, January 23 / 2:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Fee: $55 Member / $65 Non-Member

Learn to use water to create drama in your images. Our photography instructor, Jeanine Hill, will provide you with a spray bottle, a flower and the opportunity to experiment with water drops to create flower artwork. You will also learn to use an eye-dropper and small lights to increase dramatic effects. The second half of the class will be spent in the garden, experimenting with the Sherman blooms.

WORKSHOP: INTRODUCTION to FLOWER PRESSING

Thursday, January 27 / 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Fee: $40 Member / $45 Non-Member

Learn the art of flower pressing, using cuttings and blooms from the Sherman garden. Kyle Cheesborough, Sherman Horticulture Director, will introduce you to the meticulous techniques required to press and preserve plants in order to display the intricacies of the plant and its flowers, leaves, and stems.

For centuries, botanists have been observing, collecting, and preserving plant specimens for record-keeping and continued research of the species that inhabit our planet. As floral language became more prominent in the Victorian Era, gardeners began pressing their own floral findings to place in decorative frames and shadow boxes – even creating entire dried arrangements from pressed plants!

This class will give you all the tools, techniques and materials you need to start flower pressing at home.

LITTLE SEEDLINGS STORY TIME

Every Friday / 10 – 10:30 a.m.

Free of Charge

Explore nature through the wonderful world of books. Join us every Friday as we share our favorite stories, picture books and poems. Perfect for preschool children and their caregivers. Drop-in, meet in Central Garden.

Pre-registration required for all classes. Visit www.SLGardens.org for more information.