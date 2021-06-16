Sherman Library & Gardens Presents greenHOUSE Summer Exhibit

Share this:

Think you have an impressive living room? Wait until you see Sherman Library & Gardens’ version of a living room when you visit “greenhouse,” a summer exhibit of lavish “living” rooms with a botanical twist.

The exhibit opens June 18 and runs through September 10.

Relax in The Parlor on the luxurious sod-covered sofa, settle into a wing-backed succulent armchair in The Study, or play a tune on the moss-covered piano in The Music Chamber.

Find your seat in The Formal Dining Room, set for a grand dinner party. The sprouting banquet table supplies the freshest ingredients for your meal with some unusual tableware.

Wash up in The Lavatory at the white porcelain basin set amon.gst the flowers, then lay back on the flowerbed in The Bedroom.

“There’s a room for everyone this summer at Sherman Library & Gardens,” sais Scott LaFleur, Executive Director. And room for everyone to enjoy the exhibition.

Summer hours are extended: on Thursdays and Fridays, Sherman Gardens will remain open until 7 pm. Pack a picnic, bring a blanket, and enjoy summer nights in the gardens with extended hours.

“Evenings in the gardens are my favorite, but a visit during the day is equally as enchanting, and with our new Cultivar restaurant opening later this summer, there will be plenty to experience,” added LaFleur.

Daily garden hours are 10:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Extended summer hours on Thursdays and Fridays are 10:30 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Garden admission is only $5 per person, or free for members.

Sherman Library & Gardens is located at 2647 E. Coast Hwy. in Corona del Mar. For more information, visit www.thesherman.org or call (949) 673-2261.