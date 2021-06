Share this:

The Newport Beach Fire Department is hosting a COVID vaccination clinic Wednesday, June 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Civic Center Community Room, 1 Civic Center Dr.

Two vaccines will be available: Moderna, which requires two doses approximately 28 days apart, or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Both are approved for anyone 18 and over.

No appointments are necessary. Allow 20-30 minutes, including check-in and 15-minute evaluation period.

For any questions, call (949) 644-3355.