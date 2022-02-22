Sherman Library Presents Exhibit on Historic Publicity Material for OC Cities

Share this:

Orange County has had a colorful past, a fact that is highlighted in the Sherman Library’s new exhibit entitled “The Persuasive Past of Orange County,” featuring photographs, maps, brochures and artwork highlighting Orange County cities’ greatest qualities.

The exhibit illustrates Orange County’s transition from farmlands to oil fields to major metropolitan areas.

For more than 100 years, Orange County cities have worked hard to lure new residents to set down roots in Southern California. Cities created brochures, booklets, pamphlets, and other advertisements that promised rich soil, plentiful water, and state of the art roads and rail lines, all set within a perfect climate for both agriculture and leisure.

They also offered affordable housing, beautiful beaches, green parks, good schools, modern libraries, new museums, and many other local attractions.

Often, the cities’ publicity materials would highlight the ease of travel to the desert,

mountains, or beaches.

“Many of these advertisements have been lost to time. Sherman Library is fortunate to have a robust collection of such items in its archives. Water, transportation, oil, gas, agriculture, population growth, and development are all key themes of Sherman Library’s collection. These printed items currently on display are an exceptional resource for understanding the Southern California wonderland,” said Jill Thrasher, Library Director at Sherman Library & Gardens.

The exhibit is open 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sherman Library & Gardens, 2647 E. Coast Hwy in Corona del Mar.

Garden admission is free for members and $5 for non-members. For more information, visit www.thesherman.org or call (949) 673-2261.