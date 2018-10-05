Sky Spectacle at Miramar Naval Air Show

Blue Angels perform at the Miramar Naval Air Show over the weekend.— Photo by Lawrence Sherwin ©
Blue Angels fly above thousands of spectators at the Miramar Naval Air Show.— Photo by Lawrence Sherwin ©
An F-35 takes flight at the Miramar Naval Air Show.— Photo by Lawrence Sherwin ©
Spectacular stunts and smoke from the Blue Angels team at the Miramar Naval Air Show.— Photo by Lawrence Sherwin ©
Patriots Jet Team wowed thousands of onlookers at the Miramar Naval Air Show.— Photo by Lawrence Sherwin ©