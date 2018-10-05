Quantcast
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Sky Spectacle at Miramar Naval Air Show

Posted On 05 Oct 2018
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share this:
The Miramar Naval Air Show celebrated 100 years of women in the United States Marines over the weekend. The Blue angels headlined the event, which also featured the Patriot Jet Team.
An estimated 350,000 people attended the event this weekend.

Blue Angels perform at the Miramar Naval Air Show over the weekend.
— Photo by Lawrence Sherwin ©

 

Blue Angels fly above thousands of spectators at the Miramar Naval Air Show.
— Photo by Lawrence Sherwin ©

 

An F-35 takes flight at the Miramar Naval Air Show.
— Photo by Lawrence Sherwin ©

 

Spectacular stunts and smoke from the Blue Angels team at the Miramar Naval Air Show.
— Photo by Lawrence Sherwin ©

 

Patriots Jet Team wowed thousands of onlookers at the Miramar Naval Air Show.
— Photo by Lawrence Sherwin ©

Share this:
About the Author

Related Posts

0

Sandcastle Contest Returns for 57th Year

Posted On 06 Oct 2018
, By
0

Interview with Council Candidate Tim Stoaks

Posted On 05 Oct 2018
, By
0

Letter to the Editor: Duffy and Stoaks Campaign Cards

Posted On 05 Oct 2018
, By
0

Letter to the Editor: A Vote for Scott Peotter

Posted On 05 Oct 2018
, By

Leave a Reply

*

 



Join the Local's List





Copyright 2017 Firebrand Media LLC | Newport Beach Independent Newspaper | All Rights Reserved.