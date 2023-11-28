South Coast Plaza Unwraps Holiday Festivities

Share this:

‘Tis the season at South Coast Plaza, and not just for shopping (although there’s plenty of that too).

The 42nd annual Tree Lighting Ceremony took place on November 17 in front of the Westin South Coast Plaza, and set the sensational 96-foot fir tree alight with seasonal decorations. The tree will be lit each evening at dusk through early January and can be seen by diners at nearby Vaca restaurant as well as theatergoers to South Coast Repertory.

Shoppers can also visit two other towering trees, each resplendent with lights, ornaments, or storytelling decorations. The traditional Jewel Court tree returns with elegant, gleaming ornaments. The fantastical tree in the Crate & Barrel/Macy’s Home Store wing features figures of Santa from around the world and a miniature train.

Families can visit Santa at Santa’s Village, an Alpine winter wonderland on level 1 in Carousel Court, or visit the cottage at the North Pole on level 1 in the Crate and Barrel/Macy’s Home Store wing. Photo packages are available.

Children can enjoy a ride ($2) on the one-of-a-kind Reindeer Carousel and Santa’s Express Train, both available exclusively at South Coast Plaza only during the holiday season. A train ride is complimentary with any Santa photo purchase.

As for shopping, South Coast Plaza has beautiful new boutiques debuting in time for holiday shopping, including Graff, Byredo, Balenciaga, Balmain, Bucherer, TYR and Van Cleef & Arpels.

Giorgio Armani and Casper are coming soon, while in early 2024 Gucci, Palm Angels, Chloé, Lanvin, Maison Margiela, Jil Sander, Marni and other stores will open their doors.

For more information visit www.southcoastplaza.com/holiday/