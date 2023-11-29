Kure It Cancer Research of Newport Beach Celebrates 16th Anniversary with ‘Let’s Save Lives’ Gala

Share this:

Doctors are always striving for ways to cure cancer, but Corona del Mar resident Barry Hoeven was looking to Kure cancer.

Hoeven was diagnosed with kidney cancer in 2007. After Hoeven learned there was a disconnect between the number of people afflicted with kidney cancer and the amount of funding and research being conducted to find a cure, he launched a nonprofit called Kure It, Inc. (the “K” represents kidney cancer) to help raise money to fund cancer research.

Hoeven lost his nearly two-decade battle with kidney cancer in 2016, but Kure It Cancer Research of Newport Beach continues to fund innovative research projects for underfunded cancers at leading cancer centers around the United States and beyond.

On Saturday, Nov. 4, 230 guests gathered at City National Grove of Anaheim for Kure It Cancer Research’s “Let’s Save Lives” Gala.

Guests were treated to a silent auction full of a fantastic selection of wines and spirits, as well as art and overnight stays at esteemed locations. BALLY South Coast Plaza provided fashions for many board members and supporters to participate in a fashion show prior to the gala’s dinner and program.

Kure It Board Chair Todd Perry welcomed everyone to the gala, including incoming board chair Julie Alai. He also acknowledged the board of directors, staff, women’s guild, and the sponsors. He explained that Kure It directly funds researchers targeting underfunded cancers at many of the country’s top comprehensive cancer centers, and provides grants in the $50,000 to $250,000 range to provide seed money to help get an innovative idea off the ground in hopes that larger funding can be secured to take the research to the next.

Toward that end, Perry introduced Larry Zeiber, City of Hope of Orange County’s Vice President of Philanthropy, who said City of Hope is the only cancer specialty hospital studying integrative therapies, with more than 800 clinical trials working to do so.

“Thank you, Kure It, for bringing hope to our community,” Zeiber said. Patient Michelle Vacca thanked City of Hope their ongoing clinical research treatment for lung cancer.

City of Hope physician Dr. Danny Nguyen spoke about City of Hope’s advanced lung cancer treatment with clinical trials geared to have personalized treatments.

A special Kure It video celebrated the nonprofit’s 16 years of raising $20 Million for underfunded cancer research and supporting 55 research projects. It is on target in 2024 to grant $1 million to fund cancer research.

Auctioneer Ken Shirey conducted the live auction, which included a Christmas tree completely decorated at the winner’s home by Paul Fenner’s Floral Designs, as well as a package that included a Bally gift certificate and dinner at Knife Pleat, AnQi and Calo Kitchen + Tequila.

Also included was a Cardiff-by-the-Sea Golf getaway, with a beach cottage, restaurant card and rounds of golf at Morgan Run Club & Resort in Rancho Santa Fe and at Goat Hill Park in Oceanside.

Another auction item featured a Hawaiian Getaway with six nights on Oahu in a beautiful condo along with golf, shopping, dining, and swimming with the green turtles at Milo’s Cove.

Also offered was a golf-threesome with actor/producer Kevin Sorbo, a trip to New Zealand for two, and a fishing board excursion in Newport Harbor, Catalina and the open sea for six guests.

Along with the Fund-A-Kure segment, the evening brought in $413,500 for pediatric cancer research.

Late night snacks from Baby’s Burgers food truck greeted guests as they departed.

Kure It, Inc. is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit providing funding for translational research projects focused on kidney cancer and other underfunded cancers. The funds raised through Kure It directly support groundbreaking research at leading cancer centers.

Kure It expanded to support all underfunded cancers when the vast disconnect between the number of people afflicted with cancer and the amount of funding available for research became apparent. To date, Kure It has raised nearly $13.5 million for cancer research and holds strong to the belief, “Together We Can Eradicate Cancer.”

Visit www.KureIt.org for more information.