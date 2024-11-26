South Coast Rep’s ‘A Christmas Carol’ Returns for 44th Season November 30 – December 24

Share this:

Tradition plays an important part this time of year, and there is no longer-running, time-honored holiday tradition in Orange County than South Coast Repertory’s annual production of “A Christmas Carol,” which returns for its 44th season November 30 through December 24.

South Coast Rep has staged Jerry Patch’s adaptation of the timeless Charles Dickens novella “A Christmas Carol” for four decades, with Hal Landon, Jr. playing the role of Ebenezer Scrooge.

Landon retired from “A Christmas Carol” at the conclusion of the 2019 production. SCR Founding Member Richard Doyle, who has had other roles in “A Christmas Carol” over the last 40 years, took up the top hat and scarf as Scrooge in 2021, but the pandemic postponed his debut in 2020.

“He’s been an essential part of our production since it began, giving great support to Hal Landon’s Scrooge in key roles,” said Jerry Patch, who adapted “A Christmas Carol” for SCR. “No one has seen the play as often and as close up as Richard.”

“I have watched and played many parts, and watched Hal Landon play Scrooge,” said Doyle. “We are close friends. At one time we had both of our daughters in the show at the same time.”

“A Christmas Carol” is directed by Hisa Takakuwa, a former cast member and assistant director who took over directing duties in 2021 after original director John-David Keller retired (he had helmed “A Christmas Carol” for more than 1,400 performances).

The show is a colorful staging sprinkled with humor yet dark when needed. Much of the dialogue is lifted directly from Dickens’ novel.

“We are always anticipatory of our annual offering of A Christmas Carol,” said SCR Artistic Director David Ivers. “Dickens’ great ghost story of redemption continues to be a grand tradition for patrons across our wonderful community. Join us for this delightful and transformative experience as we kick off a joyful holiday season here in Orange County!”

According to SCR Managing Director Suzanne, “Our production is a real Orange County tradition, in part because the artists performing on our stage are all members of our community, including Founding Company Member Richard Doyle and the 16 SCR Theatre Conservatory students. The young people performing in “A Christmas Carol” have been taking classes under the tutelage of professional theatre artists in our conservatory, which celebrates 50 years of excellence in theatre training this year. Who knows, our audiences could witness an early performance of the next Pedro Pascal (“The Last of Us,” “The Mandalorian”), Zachary Prince (SCR’s “Joan”) or Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Sanaz Toossi (SCR’s “Wish You Were Here”), all of whom took classes in our Theatre Conservatory.”

“Part of the challenge of A Christmas Carol is to balance honoring the beloved tradition of the production while constantly seeking small ways to deepen and enliven the experience for our audiences each year,” Takakuwa said. “This year we are excited that playwright/adaptor Jerry Patch was able to do a very light refresh of the script. The changes are very small but help spark the show in multiple simple but evocative ways. Our goal is always for audiences to feel that they are coming home again for Christmas, but they may sense just a couple of new sparkles on the tree.”

This year’s cast features Preston Maybank (Bob Cratchit), Michael Manuel (Spirit of Marley), Richard Soto (Spirit of Christmas Present), Jennifer Parsons (Spirit of Christmas Past), Diana Burbano (Mrs. Fezziwig/Solicitor), Tommy Beck (Young Scrooge), Larry Bates (Fred/Gentleman), Kelsey Bray (Mrs. Shelley/Pursued Maiden), Eduardo Enrikez (Joe, Young Marley), Thomas Anawalt (Topper/Puppet Show), Erika Schindele (Belle), Nick Slimmer (Thomas Shelley/Spirit of Christmas Yet to Come), William Francis McGuire (Mr. Fezziwig), Melody Butiu (Mrs. Cratchit) and Alicia Coca (Sally).

The understudies are Kaci Hamilton (Mrs. Fezziwig, Mrs. Cratchit, Spirit of Christmas Past and Sally), Michael Polak (Bob Cratchit Spirit of Christmas Present, Fred, Jacob Marley) and David Nevell (Ebenezer Scrooge).

The adult cast is joined by 16 young performers, who are divided into two eight-person teams, which alternate performances. The child actors are students in the SCR Theatre Conservatory who auditioned for their roles after completing at least two years of theatre training in the Conservatory.

The Red Team features Justine Roussel (Martha Cratchit), Matthew Chan (Peter Cratchit), Kennedy Levine (Belinda Cratchit), Lara Anderson (Tiny Tim), Aya Hanai (Teen Girl About Town), Megan Chan (Girl About Town), Brady Barrett (Boy Scrooge/Oliver Shelley) and Lola Brett (Turkey Boy)

The Green Team features Quinn Garcia (Martha Cratchit), Isaac Person (Peter Cratchit), Natalie Yokota (Belinda Cratchit), Penelope Main (Tiny Tim), Libby Rue (Teen Girl About Town), Claire Jeong (Girl About Town), Bea Main (Boy Scrooge/Oliver Shelley) and Charlie Wellman (Turkey Boy).

The creative team includes Thomas Buderwitz, scenic design; Dwight Richard Odle, costume design; Amy Hutto, additional costume design; Donna & Tom Ruzika, lighting design; Dennis McCarthy, music arrangement/composer; Drew Dalzell, sound design; Sylvia Turner, choreographer; David Nevell, dialect coach, Joanne DeNaut, CSA, casting and Talia Krispel, production stage manager.

A Christmas Carol received generous support from Honorary Producers Julianne and George Argyros/Argyros Family Foundation.

Tickets are now on sale and range in price from $42 to $114, with additional discounts available for children under 12. Tickets may be purchased online at www.SCR.org or by phone at (714) 708-5555.

Special Events for “A Christmas Carol” include Wednesdays with Santa on December 4, 11, and 18 from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. Ticket holders can visit with Santa in the SCR lobby. Specialty holiday-themed cocktails available at all performances include “Marley’s Ghost” and “The SCROOGEdriver.”

Thee will be a Student Matinee on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 11:30 a.m. and an American Sign Language-Interpreted Performance on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 2:30 p.m.