Southern California Hospice Foundation Raises $100K at Annual Golf Tournament at Newport Beach Country Club

Share this:

Southern California Hospice Foundation raised $100,000 during its 16th annual Life, Links, Love Golf Tournament which was held at the Newport Beach Country Club on Monday, Sept. 18.

All proceeds from the tournament directly contribute to SCHF’s efforts in providing essential resources for end-of-life care, making a profound difference in the lives of those in need.

The Life, Links, Love Golf Tournament, SCHF’s flagship fundraising event, brought together golf enthusiasts and community members for a memorable day of play and camaraderie. Participants enjoyed a challenging 18-hole golf course while raising essential funds to support SCHF’s mission of providing compassionate care and support to individuals and families facing life-limiting illnesses.

“We are overwhelmed by the tremendous support and generosity shown by our community through this golf tournament,” said Michelle Wulfestieg, Executive Director, SCHF. “Together, we have made a significant impact on the lives of patients and families in their final days, ensuring they receive the care and comfort they truly deserve.”

The event featured sponsored caddies and a beverage cart, a food truck and exciting game holes, followed by a dinner and program where the Medal of Bravery Award was given, honoring the family of Joanne Saxe, a Heavenly Home Resident who greatly benefited by the services provided by the Southern California Hospice Foundation.

“The people at Heavenly Home and the People at the Southern California Hospice Foundation were doting on my mother, doting on us. Whatever we needed they were there for us, 24 hours a day. It gives you so much comfort to have that kind of care,” said Joanne’s daughter, Heidi Emmert.

“The success of this event exemplifies the spirit of compassion and unity within our community,” said Michael Uranga, President, SCHF. “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all our sponsors, participants and donors for their invaluable support as we continue to fulfill our mission of providing dignified and compassionate care during life’s most challenging moments.”

For more information about the Southern California Hospice Foundation and its initiatives, please visit www.socalhospicefoundation.org.

The Southern California Hospice Foundation was established in 2002 to promote awareness of palliative care and hospice options for terminally ill children and adults, helping to ease the transition with comfort, dignity, and respect for those at the end-of-life.

Hospice prioritizes the wishes of the patient and family with the holistic treatment of the body, spirit, and mind. The goal of hospice is to focus on quality at the end of life, allowing patients and their friends and families time and space to make lasting memories.