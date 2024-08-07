Speak Up Newport Hosts City Public Works Project Update August 14

Share this:

Driving around Newport Beach there seems to be projects going on everywhere these days. Credit goes to the city of Newport Beach, which has an ambitious program of public works projects in the coming months.

Come hear Public Works Director Dave Webb give an update on these projects and their schedule for completion at the next Speak Up Newport meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 14.

The meeting will be held in the Civic Center Community Room at 100 Civic Center Dr. The Community Room is on the right (directly across from City Council Chambers) when you enter the complex on Civic Center Drive. Parking is available in the Parking Structure and in the parking lot adjacent to the structure.

Reception is from 5:15 to 6 p.m. hosted by the Bungalow. Program is 6 to 7 p.m. No cost to attend.

The meeting will be simulcast on Zoom. To register for the Zoom webinar and for more information on the meeting, visit http://www.speakupnewport.com/public-works-2024.