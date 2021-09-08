Speak Up Newport Hosts Harbormaster Paul Blank at Sept. 16 Meeting

Share this:

Former Newport Beach Harbor Commissioner Paul Blank, an avid boater with deep roots in the local maritime community, is the city’s new Harbormaster. What changes does he contemplate in the harbor?

Find out at the Sept. 16 Speak Up Newport meeting to be held in person at the Civic Center Community Room, 100 Civic Center Drive. Reception (hosted by The Bungalow Restaurant) is at 5:15. Program is 6 to 7 p.m.

The SUN Zoom webinars have been so successful during COVID that Speak up Newport will be simulcasting the live program via ZOOM for those that cannot attend in person.

Paul Blank was hired as the new Harbormaster in May, 2021. Blank previously served for eight years on the Harbor Commission, an advisory body that helps the City Council evaluate programs and set policies for Newport Harbor.

He is a longtime Newport Beach resident and boater who has served in leadership positions with the Balboa Yacht Club, Corona del Mar Residents Association and Catalina Island Conservancy. He also has experience in management roles in information technology and hotel operations.

As Harbormaster, Blank manages day-to-day operations of the Harbor Department and oversee a staff of one full-time employee and 13 part-time employees.

At the SUN meeting, Blank will be discussing the state of the harbor, including new changes he sees coming to the harbor. Those issues include:

What is the status of the current dredging project?

What is the status of the CAD disposal project?

What are City responsibilities in patrolling the harbor?

What are the Sheriff’s responsibilities in patrolling the harbor?

What new regulations should harbor users be aware of?

What new City projects are planned for the harbor?

If you have a question you would like to ask Paul, send prior to the meeting to [email protected]. Attendees will also have the opportunity to submit questions during the meeting.

To participate in the free webinar, register at: http://www.speakupnewport.com/new-changes-in-the-harbor. No Registration required for the LIVE Event.

Visit www.speakupnewport.com for more information.