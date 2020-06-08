Speak Up Newport June 10 Program on Retail and Tourism

Share this:

Speak Up Newport hosts a special Zoom Meeting on Wednesday, June 10 at 4 p.m. on the topic “How Will We Shop, Dine and Travel in Newport Beach as Coronavirus Restrictions are Relaxed?”

Speak Up Newport is currently unable to hold its normal programs at the Civic Center, so it will be hosting this third in a series of special programs via a Zoom Meeting Webinar.

As the current pandemic restrictions are relaxed, how will local retailers, service and dining establishments, and the travel industry respond?

Hear a panel of local experts discuss what to expect as these businesses phase in their re‐openings.

The panel will consist of Steve Rosansky, CEO of the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce; Gary Sherwin, president of Visit Newport Beach; Jim Walker, board member of the Newport Beach Restaurant Association, and Mario Marovic, owner of The Lounge Group with multiple businesses in Newport Beach.

To participate in this free Webinar, go to http://www.SpeakUpNewport.com/shop-dine-travel/.

About the Speakers

Steve Rosansky has been the President & CEO of the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce since 2013, where he manages the membership organization of 700 business members and organizes a number of civic events and fundraisers. He served as a Newport Beach City Councilman from October 2003 to December 2012, and as the Mayor of Newport Beach from December 2006 to December 2007. Rosansky is a licensed real estate broker and for most of his business career he owned and operated Newport West Real Estate Company in Newport Beach.

Gary Sherwin is a 33-year hospitality industry veteran and has served as President & CEO of Newport Beach and Company since 2013 and its tourism business unit, Visit Newport Beach Inc. since 2006. Sherwin is responsible for overseeing the community marketing organization promoting Newport Beach as a premier luxury destination. Sherwin has also served as the Chairman of the Washington DC-based Destinations International, the trade association for tourism marketing organizations. Sherwin is past chairman of the Orange County Visitor Association, a recipient of its Legacy Award in 2015 and is the past chairman of the California Travel Association, the state’s leading umbrella tourism advocacy organization. He also sits on the Board of Directors for the U.S. Travel Association. Prior to joining Newport Beach, Sherwin served for seven years as the Vice President of Market Development for the Palm Springs Desert Resorts Convention & Visitors Authority.

Jim Walker has been a pioneer in the Orange County culinary scene for almost five decades. He has owned and operated a series of restaurants including Pasta Mesa Italian Restaurant in Costa Mesa, Domenico’s Pizza in Long Beach, Big Fish Tavern in Laguna Beach and Cedar Creek Inn in Brea, However, to his hometown friends and customers, Jim is best known as the owner of The Bungalow here in Corona del Mar, which is celebrating its 23rd anniversary. For many years, Jim has been a stalwart member of the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce, serving on the Chamber’s Board and ultimately as the Board Chair. He has also served as a member of the Chamber Commodores Club for the last nine years. In 2010 he graduated from Leadership Tomorrow and the Newport Beach Citizen Police Academy. Early in its birth, Jim joined the Newport Beach Restaurant Association and served as the Chair of the organization for many years. Along the way he helped found the very successful Newport Beach Restaurant Week.

Mario Marovic graduated from the University of Southern California with a business degree in Entrepreneurship. He later returned to USC and completed his MBA in Finance & Marketing. After working in the mortgage industry, Mario left in pursuit of his dream to own and operate restaurants and taverns. In his early 30s, Mario invested his entire savings and opened The District Lounge in Old Town Orange and The Landmark Steakhouse in Corona del Mar. After those successful ventures, Mario invested his profits into more restaurants and real estate acquisitions. He now owns 11 restaurants and tavern concepts located throughout Orange County, including five in Newport Beach: Stag Bar, Dory Deli, Malarky’s, Blackie’s, and Helmsman Ale House. Mario’s business model is to create and acquire unique brands that represent the culture of the communities in which they are located.