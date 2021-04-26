Speak Up Newport Hosts Mayor’s Reception July 21

Share this:

For the past four decades, Speak Up Newport has hosted the annual Mayor’s Dinner at the beginning of every year. Last year’s dinner, which featured then Mayor Will O’Neill giving a State of the City address, was held on February 6, and was attended by several hundred community members, including many past mayors and other dignitaries.

The 40th annual Mayor Dinner had been scheduled for Feb. 5, 2021, but due to COVID-19 concerns, it was postponed and instead Mayor Brad Avery held his State of the City Address via Zoom However, SUN promised to hold a summer event once COVID-19 restrictions eased.

That time is almost here. With California’s economy scheduled to open up from the pandemic on June 15 and COVID-19 restrictions being reduced on the Governor’s orders, Speak Up Newport has announced a Mayor’s Reception to be held on the outdoor event lawn at the Newport Beach Country Club on Wednesday, July 21, from 6 to 8 p.m.

The reception is 6 to 7:15 p.m., with a program featuring a State of the City Update from Mayor Brad Avery 7:15 to 8 p.m. Suggested attire is Business Casual.

Individual tickets are $50. Table Sponsorship are $700 (10 tickets plus $200 tax deductible donation to the Speak Up Newport Scholarship Program).

To purchase tickets go to https://speak-up-newport.square.site.

Speak Up Newport (SUN) is a non-partisan citywide residents group organized to promote the common good and general welfare of the Newport Beach community. The objective of SUN is to provide a forum for all residents to review and discuss the challenges and opportunities for Newport Beach as a model city in which to live, work, play and retire.

For more information, visit http://www.speakupnewport.com.