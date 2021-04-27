Newport Oral Surgeon Launches Oral Care Company and New Products

Share this:

Newport Beach resident and board-certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon (and oral surgeon to the Anaheim Ducks) Dr. Bao-Thy Grant has launched an oral care company called Bao Tea.

This female Asian American-owned business has created a signature product called an All-in-One Toothbrush and Tongue Cleaner, which according to Dr. Grant is the only oral care tool of its kind on the market, and has just received an ADA Seal of Acceptance.

After noticing the increasing trend that focuses more on white teeth than a healthy mouth, Dr. Grant founded Boa Tea to deliver easy-to-use products that remind users that brushing your teeth – and your tongue – matters.

The BPA-free All-in-One Toothbrush and Tongue Cleaner is a toothbrush with ultra-soft nylon bristles on one end with the four-tiered tongue cleaner on the other. The tongue cleaner is designed to brush and scrape debris present on the two surfaces of the tongue.

Bao Tea also launched a hygienic holder called the Universal Manual Toothbrush Holder, to secure and elevate any manual toothbrush by using the holder’s suction-grip cups to allow the toothbrush to hang on a mirror, a medicine cabinet or the shower while at home or traveling.

“Because research links a healthy mouth with our overall health, my mission is to help people stop undervaluing their oral hygiene and realize it is a key part of our general health and well-being,” says Dr. Grant. “The tongue is an integral but often overlooked part of oral care and your health. I am passionate about helping people change their daily routine by adding a tongue cleaner to everyday brushing.”

The All-in-One Toothbrush and Tongue Cleaner and the Universal Manual Toothbrush Holder are available at www.baotea.com and on Amazon.