Speak Up Newport Hosts Meeting on January 8 with NBPD Acting Chief of Police Dave Miner

Share this:

On December 14, 2024, Dave Miner became the Acting Chief of Police for the Newport Beach Police Department. Join Speak Up Newport for an insightful session on Wednesday, Jan. 8 and learn about the latest issues he faces leading the Newport Beach Police Department.

Topics will include but are not limited to:

Introduction of Acting Chief of Police Dave Miner

Department Staffing

NBPD Response to Homelessness

2024 Crime Numbers

Technology Advancements

This Speak Up Newport meeting will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 8 at the Civic Center Community Room, 100 Civic Center Dr. Reception hosted by The Bungalow Restaurant is at 5:15 p.m. Program is 6 to 7 p.m. On-sire production provided by Visit Newport Beach. No charge to attend the meeting.

The meeting will be simulcast on Zoom. Visit www.speakupnewport.com for meeting details and to register for the Zoom webinar.