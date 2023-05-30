Speak Up Newport Hosts Meeting on New Mooring Plan June 14

Share this:

How will Newport Beach’s new Mooring Plan affect you?

On May 23, the City Council approved a pilot program to change the harbor mooring fields configuration and approved changes to the Harbor Code to accommodate the proposed pilot program and the long-term plan for all the moorings in the harbor.

Speak Up Newport is hosting a meeting on Wednesday, June 14 to discuss the mooring plan with guest speaker Bill Kenney, the former Harbor Commission Chair. He will describe the Harbor Commission’s Open Water Initiative and the reasons for the changes to the mooring fields.

According to Speak Up Newport, it will affect all users in the harbor:

Boaters who use and do not use the moorings.

Use of the water by stand up paddleboarders, kayakers and swimmers.

Views from bayfront private and public properties.

Kenney will also provide an update to the Newport Bay Trash Wheel Project to intercept trash before it enters the bay.

The meeting begins with a reception from 5:15 to 6 p.m. Program is 6 to 7 p.m. the meeting is held in the Civic Center Community Room, 100 Civic Center Dr.

The meeting will be held in person and online. To participate in the webinar please register at: http://www.speakupnewport.com/mooring-plan-2023.

If you have a question you would like to ask the speaker, please send it to: [email protected]

About Bill Kenney

William J. Kenney, Jr., CLS has been involved in the shopping center industry for over 40 years, many of which were spent at Donahue Schriber, a well-known and respected Southern California based shopping center developer. While at Donahue Schriber, Kenney was intimately involved in the phenomenal growth of the company. He was responsible for the formation of the company’s leasing department, played an integral role in the company’s developments, and, prior to his departure, was Senior Vice President of Development with responsibility for all of the company’s development activities.

He is a past Chairman, President and Treasurer of California Business Properties Association, he is a past State Governmental Affairs Chairman for the International Council of Shopping Centers, (“ICSC”), a post that he held for 4 years, and he has served on that organization’s program committee. In addition, Kenney has earned the coveted CLS designation from the ICSC.

Kenney also has served on the Board of Directors of the Balboa Yacht Club and the Promontory Bay Community Association. He served for eight years on the City of Newport Beach Harbor Commission (three years as Chairman), and on the Program Committee of the Orangewood Children’s Foundation. He is currently on the Board of Directors of the Newport Harbor Foundation and is Chief Financial Officer for Balboa Yacht Club.

A graduate with honors from California State University at Fullerton, Kenney resides in Newport Beach.